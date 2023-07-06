China’s central bank: Falling yuan and weak growth

Alamy

China‘s central bank is caught between trying to prop up the yuan and the country’s economy.

The People’s Bank of China has sharpened its comments on the yuan falling against the dollar.

However, it is also lowering interest rates to boost economic growth, which could counteract efforts to appreciate the currency.

China‘s central bank is in a bind of trying to prop up the falling yuan while stimulating the economy, which is losing momentum.

A key dilemma facing the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is that its main lever for stimulating growth — interest rate cuts — may also lead to more downward pressure on the yuan, which is down 5 percent this year the dollar has fallen this year.

Central bankers seem to be trying to achieve both, stepping up their verbal interventions in the yuan while their market interventions cut rates.

On Wednesday, the central bank-backed publication Financial News published an op-ed saying the PBOC had sufficient methods to stabilize the foreign exchange marketseven if the yuan were to plummet in a “panic.”

Last week, the mouthpiece of the PBOC said the yuan would be stable in the second half of the year, and warned against currency speculation.

“Don’t bet on renminbi appreciation or depreciation. If you bet long, you will lose,” she warned.

Yuan Sei “Solids Foundation”

Similarly, the bank said in May that the yuan has “solid foundations” with an exchange rate that “can show basic stability at a reasonable and balanced level.”

The surge in comments comes as the central bank’s other method of influencing the yuan has stalled. The PBOC sets a daily reference point from which the yuan can move within a certain range. After several attempts to strengthen the yuan with aggressive reference points over the past few days, the currency has given back gains.

Meanwhile, the PBOC’s rhetoric is at odds with its actions on interest rates. Last month, the PBOC cut various short- and medium-term interest rates in a series of measures to boost China‘s sluggish economy.

Industrial production is slowing

After China lifted pandemic-era restrictions, observers hoped for a strong recovery that would catch on. While growth rose to 4.5 percent in the first quarter, the latest data point to a sharp slowdown in industrial production, retail sales and investment.

However, the PBOC’s rate cuts have widened the gap to US interest rates as the Federal Reserve continues to tighten interest rates and promise further rate hikes, making dollar assets more attractive to investors.

And while Beijing officials are reportedly planning some stimulus measures, these are seen as less ambitious and less effective than previous downturns.

Instead, the government is likely to provide modest support to the economy with a muted stimulus to infrastructure spending, wrote Tao Wang, an economist at UBS Investment Research. last month in the Financial Times.

“Most importantly, Beijing policymakers understand that these economic problems are not just cyclical in nature. Big stimulus cannot solve the deep-rooted structural problems,” she said. “Will it or not, China is moving away from real estate and local government-led growth, which is a painful process.”

