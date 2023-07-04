China’s CNOOC Completes Construction of World’s Largest LNG Tanks in Zhuhai

Title: China‘s Jinwan “Green Energy Port” Phase II Project Completes World‘s Largest LNG Tanks

Subtitle: Project Enhances Natural Gas Supply in Southern China and Promotes Green Energy Transition

Date: July 5, 2023

On July 3rd, the construction of the domes of the five largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanks in the world was completed as part of China National Offshore Oil Corporation’s (CNOOC) Jinwan “Green Energy Port” Phase II project in Zhuhai. This milestone marks a significant advancement in the peak shaving and supply capabilities of natural gas in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the southern region of China.

Located in the Jinwan District of Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province, the Jinwan “Green Energy Port” Phase I project began operations in 2013, with an annual processing capacity of 3.5 million tons of LNG. The Phase II project, crucial for China‘s petroleum and natural gas industry, started construction in June 2021. This phase includes supporting facilities and five LNG tanks, each with a storage capacity of 270,000 cubic meters. These tanks now hold the title of the largest LNG tanks globally.

The 270,000 cubic meter LNG tanks utilized in the project were designed with independent core technology by CNOOC’s CGTank. Standing at a towering height of 65.7 meters, equivalent to the Beijing National Stadium “Bird’s Nest,” these tanks could accommodate three C919 passenger planes. The construction process involved pouring approximately 45,000 cubic meters of concrete per tank, equivalent to filling 20 standard Olympic swimming pools.

Despite the project’s location in an area with high seismic design requirements, making it one of the most complex and challenging LNG storage tank projects in terms of geology and earthquake resistance, the construction team successfully managed to complete the five extra-large storage tanks within an impressive span of only 18 months.

The Jinwan “Green Energy Port” Phase II project is projected to be fully operational by 2024. At that time, it will become the largest natural gas storage and transportation base in the southern region of China, with an annual processing capacity of up to 7 million tons, equivalent to around 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas. This increase in capacity will facilitate the generation of approximately 50 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 33.52 million tons, equivalent to planting 70 million trees.

The completion of these world-leading LNG tanks demonstrates China‘s commitment to developing sustainable and environmentally friendly energy solutions. The Jinwan “Green Energy Port” Phase II project not only strengthens natural gas supplies in the region but also contributes significantly to reducing carbon emissions, advancing China‘s green energy transition, and promoting a cleaner and more sustainable future.

