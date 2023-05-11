China’s Consumer Inflation Hits Lowest in More Than Two Years – WSJ

China‘s consumer price inflation hit its slowest pace in more than two years, reflecting uncertainties in the domestic economy that threaten to choke off a consumption-led recovery after three years of strict containment.

The data marked the lowest inflation rate since February 2021 and was below the 0.4% forecast by analysts polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Economists say China‘s low levels of consumer inflation point to the fragility of a recovery in domestic demand, with high youth unemployment, housing market uncertainty and weakening corporate profits weighing on consumer confidence. China‘s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.5% in the first quarter from a year earlier, as buoyant consumer spending boosted growth after the government rolled back most of its remaining COVID-19 containment measures late last year.

China‘s low inflation in April was partly due to a high base year-on-year, with inflation expected to pick up again later this year. The benign inflation figures suggest that China faces almost the opposite price problem from the U.S. and other major Western economies, where inflation remains stubbornly high despite aggressive central bank interest rate hikes.

However, Ding Shuang, chief China economist at Standard Chartered Bank, said Thursday’s inflation data showed China‘s economic recovery remained uneven, with demand for services growing faster than demand for goods.

In April, the price of pork rose by 4% year-on-year, and the price of fresh vegetables fell by 13.5%. The services sector has struggled for much of the past three years but has benefited from the lifting of Covid-19 measures.

An economic recovery following China‘s reopening could spur consumer inflation data higher in May. Hundreds of millions of Chinese consumers flocked to tourist hotspots during the five-day Labor Day holiday, China‘s first mini-long holiday in three years that was not restricted by any anti-epidemic measures. During the nearly one-week May Day holiday, tourism revenue more than doubled year-on-year, and it also increased by 1% compared to the 2019 May Day holiday before the outbreak of the new crown epidemic.

Still, Beijing remains cautious about the durability of the spending spree. The Politburo, the party’s top decision-making body, pointed to more measures to boost domestic consumption at a meeting in late April, including helping to provide more job opportunities for college graduates. The unemployment rate for young people aged 16 to 24 rose to 19.6% in March, a near-record high.

According to the official Xinhua News Agency, the Politburo of the Communist Party of China Central Committee pointed out that the demand is still insufficient, and the promotion of high-quality development still needs to overcome many difficulties and challenges.

While China‘s CPI rose 0.1% year-on-year in April, bringing the Chinese economy one step closer to deflation, economists said they generally expect the Chinese economy to maintain its recovery momentum, so the core inflation rate, which strips out volatile food and energy prices will be on the rise for the rest of the year.

As a result, Ding Shuang and other economists said it was unlikely that the PBoC would cut policy rates anytime soon to stimulate growth, partly because China is expected to achieve its official GDP growth target of around 5% this year without government help. Target.

Still, Standard Chartered this week cut its forecast for China‘s full-year CPI growth to 1% from 2.3% previously, citing sluggish demand and falling food and energy prices.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 3.6% year-on-year in April to its lowest level in nearly three years, a sharper decline than March’s 2.5% decline, as weak manufacturing activity added to downward pressure on industrial inflation.

The drop was in line with forecasts from economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal and was led by falls in metals and energy prices.