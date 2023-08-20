China’s crisis could impact global markets

China‘s economy is ailing and experts warn the problems could weigh on global growth and the world economy. Lintao Zhang / Getty Staff

China‘s economy is grappling with headwinds ranging from an unstable real estate market to weak consumer demand.

Experts told Insider that a worsening situation in China bodes badly for global markets and other economies like the US.

Both US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US President Joe Biden recently warned of China‘s spillover risks.

Through decades of steady growth, enormous trade volumes and a growing, productive population, China has developed into a world power with a massive influence on the global economy.

After President Xi Jinping lifted Beijing’s extreme zero-tariff policy in December, experts expected Chinese demand and the economy to return so strongly that the entire global economy would feel the impact of the reopening.

But the opposite has happened, and experts say the effects of China‘s economic slowdown could be felt well beyond the country’s borders.

The world‘s second-largest economy looks strikingly weak in the wake of the pandemic, and its woes have grown to such proportions this month that US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in the same week President Joe Biden likened the country to a “ticking time bomb,” warned of China‘s risks to the US.

Chinese officials have warned experts against portraying the economy in a negative light, even though the data paint a clear picture of a troubled economy.

Data on Tuesday – released less than an hour after a surprise interest rate cut by China‘s central bank – showed China‘s industrial production, retail sales and exports came in weaker-than-expected, and the report ignored youth unemployment, which hit a record high of had reached 21.3 percent.

All of this is happening against the backdrop of an unstable real estate sector, made headlines most recently by the bankruptcy filing of Evergrande, the world‘s most indebted real estate developer, and two missed coupon payments on Country Garden Holdings bonds.

Find out here what all this could mean for the rest of the world markets.

collapsing trade

Given its important role in world trade, China is not solely responsible for these problems.

Alfredo Montufar-Helu, head of the China Center at the Conference Board, told Insider that the country is still responsible for about 30 percent of global growth, and that any slide in the country will have far-reaching repercussions on markets around the world.

“Unlike during the great financial crisis, China will not be the engine of the global economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “As the Chinese economy remains under downward pressure, its growth momentum could slow further, which in turn would add to the already significant pressures on the global economy.”

This is already noticeable, among other things, in the falling Chinese demand, which has led to a sharp drop in trade. Data released this week shows that China‘s exports have fallen for three straight months, while imports have been falling for five months.

On the positive side, lower demand is dampening inflationary pressures, which could make life easier for the US Federal Reserve and other central banks as they fight high prices in their economies.

However, this can negatively impact producers and exporters in the U.S. and other markets, Montufar-Helu said, and replacing the missing demand may not be easy.

Keith Hartley, chief executive of supply chain analytics firm LevaData, pointed out that China consumes a significant chunk of the world‘s commodities, and weaker demand there means inventory glut and shrinking profits for US companies, and less business for countries struggling are dependent on commodity exports.

“In the US, sectors like agriculture and manufacturing that rely on exports to China could see sales fall, which could lead to an economy slowdown and job losses,” Hartley told Insider.

While a prolonged slump in Chinese exports could weigh on countries’ manufacturing industries and disrupt supply chains, it also opens the door for other countries like the US to diversify their sourcing strategies and shift manufacturing out of China.

Export deflation

American companies with ties to China are already feeling the effects of the economic slowdown.

A handful of chemical and manufacturing companies reported lower sales for the second quarter, and some have lowered their forecasts for the rest of the year, Insider’s Noah Sheidlower wrote on Thursday.

As a result of the widespread fall in consumer prices in China, many Americans could be faced with more expensive cars and personal care products, and some companies could lose revenue and layoffs.

“One of the biggest risks is that China will start exporting deflation to the world, hurting corporate profits in the US and around the world,” Dexter Roberts, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, told Insider.

“A Chinese economic slowdown would hurt both the many American companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from China and those that may not have direct investments in or sell to China but would be affected by global deflation.”

collapse of the real estate market

China‘s slump in domestic demand and weak consumer spending are largely due to risks in the domestic real estate market, but there are also spillover risks from the sector.

The Conference Board’s Montufar-Helu said real estate wealth accounts for an estimated 70 percent of Chinese households’ wealth and uncertainty is making people hold on to their money rather than spend it.

The turbulence in the real estate market is weighing on China‘s overall growth, according to Montufar-Helu, by slowing down industrial production, curbing spending, squeezing government revenues and increasing risks in the financial sector.

“The real estate boom of the past decade has attracted significant amounts of foreign capital, including from the United States,” said Montufar-Helu. “Chinese developers are facing severe liquidity constraints, making them more likely to default on their US-denominated bonds.”

And as the real estate crisis deepens, China will find it more difficult to steer the ship, which will have a lasting impact on future global growth.

David Roche, president and global strategist at Independent Strategy, said in a CNBC interview this week that China‘s economic model is now “washed up” with little chance of recovery.

Global markets have yet to fully price in the problems in the housing market, he said.

“They really don’t have the approach to surgically eliminate bad debt and bad assets, and at the same time they won’t be able to rely on their traditional measures of growth,” Roche said. “That’s the big problem.”

