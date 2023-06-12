China’s Data Black Box Traps China Operations of Global Asset Management Giants – WSJ

There are some things that a multinational public offering fund operating in China cannot tell its headquarters boss: how much it invests in individual stocks, how the fund performs, and who the clients are.

Nor can they share investment research, join Zoom meetings or use the global trading platform their parent company spent millions of dollars to build.

In short, it is not easy for foreign companies to do business in China, even though the government seems to have embraced it. China opened up to foreign asset managers in 2019, tweaking rules to finally allow firms including BlackRock Inc. (BLK ) and Neuberger Berman (NEUBERF.XX ) to offer yuan-denominated funds.

This gives them access to China, one of the world‘s largest untapped markets. But regulations enacted in China more than a decade ago, and not aimed at foreign companies, have constrained and isolated the operations of some global asset management giants in China.

The biggest hurdle, according to interviews with 12 industry sources and consultants, is China‘s strict controls on data sharing, which makes it harder for foreign executives to understand their local operations.

Local businesses must set up dedicated servers in China to host and process trading systems, market data and internal office communication platforms, etc. Local employees are prohibited from sharing any non-public information with colleagues elsewhere.

The strict data management rules for mutual funds are similar to recent restrictions on information gathering by foreign companies in China, highlighted by raids on the offices of U.S. due diligence firm Mintz Group and China-established consulting firm Capvision ; Kaisheng Rongying is now partly headquartered in the United States.

However, when these rules involving funds were formulated, they mainly considered the situation of local fund companies in China. At that time, China‘s public fund industry was still in its infancy. Regulators were hoping to make it harder for local fund companies to leak information or “front-running” trades, which are trades that take positions ahead of major deals or announcements. Chinese regulators did this by forcing mutual fund companies to strictly limit the sharing of most information to fund company employees.

Patrick Liu, Neuberger’s head of China, said that in theory he had no problem with the spirit of the regulation, which is that the business needs to be run as an independent entity. But he said that from the perspective of the global risk management framework, such regulations would indeed cause inconvenience.

Liu Song said, what if he wanted to assess his total risk to a certain Chinese company? He said, how can you have a global perspective if you can’t know the positions of (local) fund management companies?

Seven multinational companies have been approved to set up public funds in China. BlackRock, Neuberger and London-based Fidelity International have secured new licenses and each raised at least one fund. The companies are usually not fully operational until two years after filing the application. Manulife Investment Management, JP Morgan Asset Management and Morgan Stanley Investment Management have previously been granted full control of the asset manager previously run with a local partner. Schroders, a wholly-owned fund management subsidiary in China, said on Thursday that it had obtained a license to operate.

Multinational asset managers operating in China have also been forced to rethink the way their employees participate in conference calls, with widely used software such as Zoom banned in China.

At BlackRock’s China unit, employees have been allowed to use WeChat to discuss internal business and engage with external clients, according to people familiar with the matter. WeChat is run by Chinese internet company Tencent Holdings Ltd., and is subject to government censorship. Shortly after Neuberger established its China operations, employees discovered that they could no longer receive announcements sent globally. To alleviate this problem, the company established a special mailing list that includes all Chinese employees.

The strictness of these regulations has prevented asset managers from connecting to trading platforms they have established abroad. BlackRock chose to build a trading system for the Chinese market, according to people familiar with the matter. The company typically trades using its flagship Aladdin program.

Meanwhile, Tony Tang, head of BlackRock China, is leaving the company. BlackRock has not changed its strategy or commitment to China, a spokesman said.

Jasper Yip, a Hong Kong partner in Oliver Wyman’s financial services practice, said the challenges had turned what used to be one-sided enthusiasm for opportunities in China into “two camps”. “I think what’s going to happen for these multinationals that are still committed to operating in Greater China is that they just have to roll up their sleeves and go ahead with the plan,” he said.

In response to questions from The Wall Street Journal, China‘s securities regulator said foreign public fund managers could share data with their international shareholders for “general commercial purposes.” The agency said this includes information on the company’s financial condition, operations and employees, provided the employees involved agree.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said foreign institutions are welcome to do business in China, and they can contact the regulator directly if they encounter any problems in the process of developing their business.

The scale of public funds established by multinational asset management companies in China is still very small. Funds managed by BlackRock in China accounted for about 0.01% of the firm’s $9.1 trillion in assets under management in March.

Liu Song of Neuberger said that as one of the early pioneers, he very much hopes to discuss with relevant institutions with his peers to highlight these problems and find out ways to overcome this inconvenience.

The Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association, or ASIFMA, a trade association, has lobbied Chinese regulators to allow mutual fund employees in China to share investment research with colleagues elsewhere. This information sharing will benefit Chinese investors and bring more foreign capital to China, the association said. The association also sees the potential for global compliance standards to improve protection for Chinese investors.

A spokesman for Morgan Stanley said there are long-term opportunities in China‘s asset management industry. The industry in China is still evolving to meet the needs of investors.