China’s demand re-empowers oil prices to regain momentum? U.S. oil and Brent rebounded more than 1% overnight By Investing.com

Investing.com – In Asian afternoon trading on Tuesday (25th), oil prices consolidated, while people waited for a series of central bank interest rate decisions and important economic data in the next few weeks.

However, oil prices have risen over the past two sessions, helped by a weaker dollar and investors’ bets on stronger consumer demand in China.

According to data released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, in the first quarter, the total number of domestic tourists in China was 1.216 billion, an increase of 386 million or 46.5% over the same period of the previous year.

In addition, earlier data from multiple Internet travel platforms stated that the demand for travel during the May Day holiday in China has surged, but due to the lack of enough flights and the soaring air ticket prices, overseas travel is still far lower than before the epidemic.

Meanwhile, according to recent data, China‘s fuel oil imports hit a record in March. Yet signs of an uneven economic recovery dampened optimism for a rebound in China‘s economy,

As of 13:13 Beijing time (01:13 a.m. Eastern Time), Investing.com Commodity Markets showed: down 3 cents, or 0.04%, to $78.73 per barrel; down 2 cents, or 0.02%, At $82.52 a barrel. It was down 0.65 percent at $2.449. In the previous trading day, both U.S. oil and Brent oil rebounded by more than 1%.

On the other hand, oil prices have edged up over the past two sessions, boosted by weakness, with positive U.S. manufacturing data also providing support. At present, the focus is beginning to shift and the future policy path.

At present, the market is divided on the outlook for the path of monetary policy in the United States this year. While the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points next week, the market is still uncertain about when the Fed will pause its rate hike cycle and whether it will cut rates this year.

This week, investors also need to pay close attention to the first quarter of 2023 in the United States. Analysts expect economic growth to cool due to high interest rates and inflation.

Fears of slowing economic growth have weighed heavily on crude markets this year, with fears a recession will hit oil demand.

In addition to the Fed, the central banks of Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union will also hold interest rate meetings within the next week. Further rate hikes are widely expected and will be maintained while maintaining its ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

