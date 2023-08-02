China’s Dismal Economic Data Raises Concerns for Demand in Metals and Commodities

China‘s latest purchasing managers’ index (PMI) has revealed dismal economic data, prompting concerns about the demand for metals and other commodities. Kieran Tompkins, a commodities economist at Capital Economics, warns that China‘s PMI data suggests a complete loss of heat in commodity demand. Tompkins emphasizes that in order for the recent rebound in industrial metals prices to endure, Chinese policymakers must deliver on their stimulus promises.

China‘s Caixin manufacturing PMI for July fell to 49.2 from 50.5 in June, marking the first time in three months that the data was below the 50 line. On the other hand, China‘s official manufacturing PMI rose to 49.3 from 49.0 in June, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Both measures have experienced a decline for four consecutive months, signaling a wider slowdown in factory activity after the lifting of anti-epidemic restrictions. The PMI data reveal that manufacturing activity in China is contracting.

The sluggish recovery of China‘s economy after the epidemic is believed to be the cause of weakness in commodity prices, particularly oil prices, during the first half of 2023. Despite Beijing’s pledge to support economic activity, significant stimulus measures have yet to be implemented. However, the market responded positively, with Chinese stocks experiencing a rally in July and Brent and West Texas Intermediate reaching three-month highs. This boost in stock prices coincided with China‘s top economic planner issuing a policy document aimed at loosening consumption restrictions and improving infrastructure.

Daria Efanova, head of research at Sucden Financial, notes that while the stimulus is targeted at consumers, it is unlikely to have an immediate impact. Weak consumer confidence remains a key factor behind the decline in demand. Efanova suggests that while supply conditions may improve, it is unlikely to drive base metal prices higher.

As a result of the weak economic data, metals prices retreated, and concerns about economic activity led to declines in Chinese and European stock markets. U.S. stocks saw mixed results, with the Dow up 0.1% and the S&P 500 down 0.3%.

Tompkins highlights that the decline in the new export orders index within the Caixin manufacturing PMI is likely to weigh on industrial metals. He also raises concerns about a potential significant slowdown in exports later in the year, despite their resilience thus far. Additionally, the decline in services and construction PMIs suggests that other sectors of the Chinese economy are also experiencing a slowdown.

In conclusion, China‘s PMI data paints a bleak picture for commodity demand. However, there was a rebound in industrial metals prices last month due to expectations of fiscal stimulus in China. Tompkins remains cautiously optimistic about construction activity, as measures implemented by Chinese policymakers are expected to support this sector.

(This article is translated from MarketWatch. MarketWatch is operated by Dow Jones, the parent company of The Wall Street Journal, but MarketWatch is independent of Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

