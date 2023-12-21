China’s economic giant moves toward “newness” – leading the construction of a modern industrial system with scientific and technological innovation_Guangming.com

Title: China Focuses on Implementing High-Quality Development and Modern Industrial System

The recently held Central Economic Work Conference in China emphasized the need to promote high-quality development and modernize the industrial system to drive economic growth. As part of the efforts to implement the spirit of the conference, a series of reports focusing on the current economic situation and exploring new trends and developments in economic and social spheres will be launched by the “Economic” weekly.

Notable achievements in scientific and technological innovation, industrial development, and high-quality productivity in China were highlighted. The conference stressed the importance of technological innovation to lead the construction of a modern industrial system and drive industrial innovation.

The integration of the Internet, big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology with the real economy has further deepened, and the innovative development of “5G + Industrial Internet” has entered the fast track, according to Zhang Yuxian, director of the Economic Forecast Department of the National Information Center.

The development of “new productivity” and new industrialization was another focus of the conference. The concept of new productivity refers to the advanced productivity created by revolutionary breakthroughs in technology, innovative allocation of production factors, and in-depth industrial transformation and upgrading.

The conference also called for vigorous promotion of new industrialization to develop the digital economy, accelerate the development of artificial intelligence, and build industrial digital infrastructure.

The Chinese government also recognized the need to accelerate the conversion of old and new driving forces, promote the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, and cultivate and expand future industries to lead the construction of a modern industrial system with scientific and technological innovation.

The Central Economic Work Conference has set the tone for economic development in the coming year and provides a roadmap for achieving the goals and tasks of the “14th Five-Year Plan”. As China further promotes economic recovery and faces challenges, it also has opportunities to inject new impetus into development and tap into the favorable conditions for greater dividends and a broader stage for economic development.

Share this: Facebook

X

