During the epidemic, China‘s exports were hit first, then climbed to the peak, and then fell to the bottom, experiencing a “roller coaster”.

From December 15th to 16th, China holds the Central Economic Work Conference. This meeting at the end of December every year reveals the keynote of economic policies for the coming year, including finance, currency, and even the latest trends in important industries such as real estate, the Internet, and automobiles. The market is watching.

There are two special backgrounds for this meeting: the four members of the Standing Committee of the Politburo (Li Qiang, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi) who emerged after the “Twentieth National Congress” of the Communist Party of China in October attended the meeting. The admiral confirmed China‘s new chief economic officer, so this is a meeting where the old and the new are handing over. At the end of November, China suddenly relaxed strict epidemic prevention and control, which brought hope to the current economy that is currently mired in the quagmire. Next year, the economy will face a new era. environment of.

This meeting gave “stable growth” the highest priority, changing the situation where “stable employment” was ranked first, and did not mention “clearing”, but said “better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.” In addition, the statement of “increasing macro-policy regulation and control” has been added. Many economists believe that this means that there will be a larger-scale stimulus to economic recovery next year.

In terms of specific industries, housing improvement, new energy vehicles, and elderly care services were specifically mentioned to boost domestic demand; support for the development of platform companies was also discussed. Among these four industries, real estate and platform companies (Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan, etc.) have been squeezed by strict regulations and economic deterioration in the past few years, and analysts expect them to “take a breather” in 2023.

