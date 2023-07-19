China’s Economic Recovery Slows Down in First Half of the Year: Key Highlights and Concerns

China‘s GDP growth in the first half of the year has been released, showing an increase of 5.5% year-on-year. While this indicates a trend of stabilization and recovery, it falls significantly below market expectations. The “strong expectations” at the beginning of the year have been replaced by “weak expectations” as the reality of the recovery remains weak.

Despite the lower-than-expected growth, the Chinese economy is still on track for recovery. Several highlights in different aspects of economic operation demonstrate this. First, the employment rate has improved, with the national surveyed urban unemployment rate averaging 5.3% in the first half of the year. This has led to an overall recovery in the income of the residential sector.

Second, industrial production has rebounded from a low level and recovered relatively quickly. The added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 3.8% in the first half of the year, with a slight improvement in June. The manufacturing PMI also rose above the threshold of growth, indicating a positive outlook for the industrial sector.

Third, upgraded consumption has picked up, supported by the decline in the unemployment rate and the recovery of consumer confidence. However, overall consumption still lags behind pre-epidemic levels, particularly in sectors such as car sales. Nonetheless, sales of some commodities, including gold, silver, and jewelry, have shown rapid growth.

Fourth, investment has supported relatively stronger economic growth. Fixed asset investment has slowed down but played a role in stabilizing growth. Infrastructure investment increased by 7.2%, while manufacturing investment increased by 6.0%. Real estate development investment decreased, but at a slower pace, indicating some stability in the sector.

Fifth, there are signs of gradual improvement in corporate profits, with state-owned enterprises experiencing a significant increase. Although industrial profits still decline, the rate of decline has been narrowing, indicating a steady recovery trend.

However, the main issue facing the Chinese economy is not just insufficient demand but also a lack of confidence. Residents, enterprises, foreign capital, banks, and the government all display a level of unwillingness to engage in economic activity. This lack of motivation affects consumption, investment, and overall economic growth.

Structurally, the recovery of consumption remains unstable, with varying levels of performance across different sectors. Fixed asset investment growth has weakened in the second quarter, reflecting a lack of confidence and cautious medium to long-term expectations. Private investment has particularly suffered, slipping into negative growth.

In summary, the first half of the year has shown signs of recovery in the Chinese economy, but the growth falls short of market expectations. The lack of confidence and motivation among economic entities remains a challenge to sustained growth. Measures to promote consumer confidence, boost investment, and address structural issues will be crucial in strengthening the recovery and achieving sustainable economic growth.

