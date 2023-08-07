Title: China Faces Hurdles in Boosting Economy Amid Rising Debt Levels

Subtitle: Concerns Grow Over Lack of Tangible Measures to Support Faltering Economy

Hong Kong (CNN) – Chinese leaders’ promises to support the private sector and boost the faltering economy have failed to instill confidence among investors, who are eagerly awaiting more substantial stimulus measures. Economists and analysts suggest that China‘s mounting debt levels pose challenges for the country to implement large-scale economic stimulus programs similar to those seen during the global financial crisis over a decade ago.

Despite a wave of official messages vowing support for the economy, little real financial aid has been provided to struggling consumers and businesses apart from measures to aid the housing market and interest rate adjustments. Experts argue that fear of exacerbating China‘s rising debt risks is likely deterring policymakers from launching major monetary or fiscal stimuli. Instead, more modest measures, particularly focusing on the supply side, are expected to be implemented.

China‘s second-largest economy initially rebounded after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions but has lost momentum in recent months. Disappointing economic data and demographic statistics have raised concerns over China‘s prospects for slowed growth, possibly likened to Japan’s prolonged period of stagnation.

Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis, warns of the risk of China entering a “liquidity trap,” where monetary policy becomes ineffective as consumers choose to save rather than spend amidst negative economic sentiment. To revive the economy, analysts argue that Beijing needs to move beyond rhetoric and implement comprehensive policies that include both monetary and fiscal stimuli, coupled with infrastructure investments, property market support, and reforms.

Notably, China‘s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has diverged from the massive aid packages witnessed in developed economies. While such caution helped avert inflation shocks, it resulted in falling household disposable income and stagnant wages and real estate asset values. Analysts stress that interest rate cuts alone are insufficient without accompanying fiscal measures that stimulate demand.

China‘s capacity to drive global expansion remains a significant concern for global investors and policymakers. However, limited policy tools, high levels of debt, and a tightened party control over the economy pose challenges for Beijing. Experts suggest that China needs to return to market-friendly reforms and allow the private sector to play a more substantial role. Nevertheless, indications of a shift in this direction have been limited.

With China‘s real estate sector expected to drag on growth and mounting debt levels posing systemic risks, the country’s economic woes are predicted to persist. China‘s new economic leadership team faces significant obstacles in significantly reviving growth, and a failure to acknowledge the role played by President Xi Jinping’s economic mismanagement may further exacerbate the situation.

In summary, China‘s burden of debt restricts its ability to replicate the economic stimulus measures deployed during the 2008 global financial crisis. A comprehensive mix of policies that encompasses monetary and fiscal stimuli, structural reforms, and increased private sector involvement is deemed necessary to restore confidence and drive economic recovery. However, China‘s debt levels, coupled with limited policy tools and a tightening grip over the economy, suggest that achieving substantial growth may be challenging.