China’s economy could not overtake the US economy after all

Chinese economic growth will slow down to around 1 percent by 2050. In the older forecast, the growth should be 1.6. picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress | Dwi Anoraganingrum/Geisler photop

“Bloomberg” corrects its growth forecast for China: By 2050, Chinese economic growth will not drop to 1.6 percent, but to 0.9 percent. China only briefly overtakes the US as the world‘s largest economy, and only in the mid-2040s.

According to the business newspaper, China has structural problems in terms of demographics and the real estate market. These problems slowed the growth of the Chinese economy.

In contrast to China, the USA has a much better starting position. The US economy could grow by 1.5 percent in 2050 – significantly faster than China‘s 0.9 percent growth rate.

Earlier “Bloomberg” accounts predicted that China‘s economy would overtake the US economy by the early 2030s and become the world‘s largest economy. A current forecast of the business medium, however, which takes into account China‘s current problems, now shifts the turning point by more than a decade. China will only overtake the USA in the mid-2040s – and only for a short time.

According to Bloomberg, economic growth in China is slowing down “earlier than expected”. The problems in the Chinese real estate market and confidence in the Chinese government could become a “burden on the growth potential” of the world‘s second largest economy, according to the analysis.

Should this scenario occur, China‘s gross domestic product would not grow by 4.3 percent by 2030, but by 3.5 percent. The old forecast expected growth of 1.6 percent for 2050. The new forecast, on the other hand, only expects 0.9 percent.

China’s economy is only growing slowly

In the ten years before the pandemic, China‘s economy grew by 10 to 6 percent per year – but in 2022 the growth was only 3 percent. According to Bloomberg, growth rates of more than five percent for China‘s economy could be history in a few years. However, the People’s Republic is likely to have passed the zenith of its power due to its structural challenges.

Even if China has good growth prospects in the medium term, “it is acting with decreasing strength”, according to “Bloomberg”. For the first time since the 1960s, China‘s population has shrunk, affecting productivity. In contrast, the significantly better starting position speaks for the USA as the number one economic power.

According to Goldman Sachs, the likelihood of a US recession is falling. The strong labor market, solid consumer demand and the dampening of inflation have boosted confidence in the US economy in contrast to China, according to Bloomberg. For 2050, the business newspaper predicts growth of 1.5 percent for the USA.

