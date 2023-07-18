China’s Economy Faces Growing Challenges with Sluggish Growth and High Youth Unemployment

Title: China‘s Economy Faces Challenges as Growth Stalls and Youth Unemployment Soars

Summary: China‘s economy experienced a sluggish growth in the second quarter, raising concerns about a weaker global economy amid looming recession clouds in the U.S. and Europe. The country’s youth unemployment also hit a record high in June, further pointing to the challenges faced by China‘s leader, Xi Jinping, and his team. With tensions with Western countries and ongoing difficulties in the real estate market, the Chinese government is under pressure to promote economic growth. However, economists suggest that more stimulus measures and policy adjustments are needed to revive confidence in the private sector and accelerate productivity growth.

Main Text:

China‘s economy grew just 0.8% in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter, significantly lower than the 2.2% growth in the first quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This slowdown reflects soft retail sales, sluggish private sector investment, and a decline in exports. The reversal in export growth, which previously fueled economic recovery during the pandemic, is now being impacted by rising interest rates globally.

Although China‘s year-on-year growth rate increased from 4.5% in the first quarter to 6.3% in the second quarter, it fell short of economists’ expectations of 6.9%. This increase was attributed to the low comparison base from the same period last year, which was marked by lockdowns due to the pandemic.

Despite hopes for sustained economic recovery driven by Chinese consumers, data indicates that total retail sales of consumer goods only rose by 0.2% month-on-month in June. This cautious consumer behavior reflects concerns about employment, the broader economy, and the lingering effects of the pandemic, such as income and job losses.

Furthermore, youth unemployment rose to 21.3% in June for those aged 16 to 24, exacerbating concerns about China‘s economic outlook. The real estate sector’s weakness also impacted fixed-asset investment, which increased by only 0.4% month-on-month in June. Industrial enterprise value added showed a slight improvement of 0.7% month-on-month.

While the global economy faces challenges, including weak manufacturing activity and declining trade, China‘s post-pandemic recovery differs from that of the U.S. and Europe. These regions experienced faster consumer spending recovery after reopening, driven by government support for workers’ incomes, lower unemployment rates, and rising inflation. In contrast, China‘s inflation rate remained at zero in June, highlighting a lack of price pressure.

The World Bank anticipates slower global growth in the second half of the year due to central banks’ efforts to curb inflation. The bank revised its global growth forecast for 2023 to 2.1%, down from 3.1% in 2022.

Economists emphasize the need for Beijing to take additional measures to support the faltering economic recovery. Although China‘s central bank has already cut its benchmark interest rate, consumers and businesses appear reluctant to take on new loans, suggesting that further rate cuts may not be effective. Instead, economists propose direct household support to stimulate consumption, generate new jobs, and restore confidence. These measures could include handouts to low-income families, income tax cuts, or increased social security spending to boost household income available for consumption.

While the Chinese government seeks to avoid significant stimulus to prevent excessive debt accumulation, it also aims to shift priorities from rapid growth to handling rising tensions and potential conflicts with the rest of the world.

Moody’s Analytics economist Harry Murphy Cruise warns that 2023 could be a lackluster year for China‘s economic recovery. The ongoing challenges, combined with the weaker global economic outlook, highlight the need for Beijing to implement effective measures to address the current economic slowdown and prevent further deterioration.

In conclusion, China‘s economic recovery is facing significant obstacles as growth stalls and youth unemployment surges. The Chinese government must take additional steps to restore confidence and promote sustainable economic growth, with a focus on stimulating consumption, creating new jobs, and supporting the private sector. The global economy also faces uncertainties, and continued efforts are required to mitigate the impact of inflation and trade declines.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

