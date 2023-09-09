China’s economy is dependent on the West, says analyst

Two stock market experts: Tobias Basse (left) from Norddeutsche Landesbank and Jeffrey Hochegger, Bank Raiffeisen in Switzerland. Getty Images / Sean Gladwell NordLB/ Tobias Basse/ Jeffrey Hochegger / Collage: Dominik Schmitt

Real estate crash, over-indebtedness, weak growth: China‘s economy is in crisis. Should you buy Chinese stocks now?

The two financial market experts Tobias Basse, NordLB, and Jeffrey Hochegger, Raiffeisen Bank, share their assessments of investments in China and give concrete tips.

According to Hochegger, an “attractive opportunity” to invest in China is western companies that generate a large part of their business in China. He cites the luxury goods companies Richemont, Swatch, Louis Vuitton and Hermès as examples.

Bad news for Chinese President Xi Jinping: Asia’s largest country is struggling with slowing growth, a real estate crisis, over-indebtedness and youth unemployment – China‘s economy is now a problem child. Should you even buy Chinese stocks now?

“We are cautious about investing in the Chinese market,” capital market strategist Jeffrey Hochegger from Raiffeisen Bank Switzerland told Business Insider.

After the Corona measures were lifted, investors were hoping for a strong economic recovery and correspondingly attractive opportunities in China. But these have not been fulfilled. “On the contrary, China is now struggling with deflation and needs government aid programs to stimulate the economy,” said Hochegger.

Chinese economy is dependent on the West

However, the latest results from the trading group Alibaba suggest that private consumption remains strong. The group’s sales increased by 14 percent in the last quarter and amounted to around 29.55 billion euros. The net income is around 4.46 billion euros. The result was above analysts’ forecasts.

This is how Alibaba shares have developed over the past five years. Google screenshot

But: “Investors should note that the strong growth rates of the past decades are unlikely to be achieved in the future. China is simply too big for that,” says Hochegger. At the same time, the Chinese economy is dependent on the West. “This is shown by the fact that the current economic slowdown in Europe and the USA is hitting China with full force.”

It is in the interest of all parties that tensions do not become too great

The geopolitical risk of an intensification of the conflict between China and the USA hangs over the global stock market as a “major threat,” says Tobias Basse, analyst at Norddeutsche Landesbank. This also has an impact on Chinese stocks, which will likely come under “particular pressure” in such a scenario. Heightened geopolitical tensions are a key risk for foreign investors in China.

Dollar vs. Yuan: An ever-increasing conflict between the US and China could threaten the stock market. Shutterstock

This is how the Chinese government wants to boost its economy

Tensions also lead to uncertainty on the stock markets in general, which manifests itself in increased volatility and price corrections, says Hochegger. In the past, political tensions also regularly led to mutual sanctions. Example: The USA has banned the export of high-quality semiconductors. In response, China has banned the export of rare earths, which are necessary for the production of these powerful microprocessors. “Despite tensions, it is important to remember that the dependence of China and the rest of the world is mutual. “It is in the interest of all parties that tensions do not become too great,” says the Swiss financial market expert.

Regulations in China are an increasingly important issue for foreign investors. At the moment, particular attention must be paid to the state’s economic policy. “The government wants to strengthen the growth of the Middle Kingdom’s economy. Among other things, the aim is to improve the mood among consumers,” says Basse. There are also plans to give the country’s real estate market a little help. These measures could also have a positive impact on Chinese stocks.

China boss Xi Jinping faces numerous challenges in leading his country out of the economic crisis. picture alliance / Xinhua News Agency | Xie Huanchi

A prime example of the regulatory problems in China is the planned IPO of the Ant Group in 2020. The fintech company is part of the Alibaba Group and should be listed separately on the stock exchange. “Two days before it opened to the public, this venture was canceled by the Chinese regulator,” says Hochegger.

This is how you can invest in China without buying Chinese stocks

But if you don’t let this deter you and want to invest in China, you should know the following:

Basically, China‘s economy is technology-oriented. The tech sector is something investors should keep an eye on, says Basse. “In addition to the long-running issue of AI, reference must also be made in this context to electromobility.” The Chinese car companies are pushing into foreign markets with “high dynamism” and, according to Basse, are also more likely to be technology companies regard.

Competition for Tesla & Co.: BYD is one of the largest electric car manufacturers from China. VCG/VCG via Getty Images

For growth reasons, Hochegger prefers emerging markets as a whole. “Smaller countries in Asia or Latin America in particular have more attractive growth prospects than China.” According to the expert, another “attractive opportunity” to invest in China is Western companies that generate a large part of their business in China. He cites the luxury goods companies Richemont, Swatch, Louis Vuitton and Hermès as examples. Anyone who looks at the performance of luxury stocks in recent years knows: luxury knows no crisis.

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments generally involve risk. A total loss of the capital invested cannot be ruled out. The articles, data and forecasts published are not a solicitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

