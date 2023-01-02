Home Business China’s economy: Manufacturing PMI fell to a three-year low in December, analysts say it will take time to resolve the difficulties- BBC News 中文
On December 26, when the new Chengdu-Kunming Railway opened, passengers wearing face masks took selfies with women in traditional Yi costumes. The sluggish consumption is one of the difficulties facing the Chinese economy.

On December 31, the China Bureau of Statistics announced that the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) in December 2022 was 47.0%, which was lower than the median value (48%) predicted by Reuters; a decrease of 1 percentage point from the previous month, It is a new low since March 2020.

The PMI is seen as an economy’s “health checklist” that reflects overall growth or decline in the manufacturing sector. The PMI line is 50%, above 50% means that the manufacturing industry is expanding and developing, otherwise it means recession.

The December PMI is the first official economic data released after the lockdown was lifted. According to Reuters, the surge in the number of infections has caused the manufacturing industry to face temporary labor shortages and more severe supply chain disruptions. According to a Reuters report last week, the Tesla factory in Shanghai was hit by the above-mentioned impact and planned to reduce production capacity.

From the specific data, small and medium-sized enterprises have been more affected – the PMI of large enterprises fell by 0.8% to 48.3%, while small and medium-sized enterprises fell by 1.7 and 0.9 percentage points, 46.4% and 44.7% respectively in the same period. All three are in contraction territory.

