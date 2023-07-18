China’s Economy on the Path to Recovery: Robust Growth in Consumer Spending

China‘s Economy Shows Signs of Recovery as Consumption Policies Take Effect

The State Council Information Office recently held a press conference, where Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics, highlighted the positive impact of consumption policies on China‘s economy. Fu Linghui stated that as the country’s economy continues to recover, the promotion of consumption policies has proven effective in expanding residents’ consumption and fostering new consumption momentum.

In the first half of this year, the total retail sales of consumer goods in China reached 22.8 trillion yuan, marking an 8.2% year-on-year increase, significantly faster than the previous year. Additionally, per capita consumption expenditure of the national residents experienced a 8.4% increase in nominal terms, 5.9 percentage points higher than the same period last year. The catering revenue witnessed a substantial 21.4% year-on-year growth, while operating passenger traffic surged by 56.3%.

Breaking down the data further, the national retail sales of goods increased by 6.8% year-on-year in the first half of the year, with 80% of the retail sales of large enterprises achieving growth. Notably, the sales of upgraded commodities such as gold, silver, jewelry, sports, and entertainment products saw a respective year-on-year increase of 17.5% and 10.5%.

China‘s consumption landscape has also witnessed a positive shift in consumers’ preferences. The policy to promote consumption upgrading has successfully led to the emergence of new consumption trends. Sales of new energy passenger vehicles surpassed 3 million, reflecting a significant year-on-year increase of 37.3%. Meanwhile, retail sales of energy-efficient household appliances and audio-visual equipment for larger units increased by more than 20% year-on-year.

As offline consumption scenes recover, cultural and sports activities such as sports events, concerts, and theater performances have experienced an upswing, driving the expansion of consumption. In the first half of the year, per capita cultural and entertainment expenditure of national residents saw a substantial 38.5% year-on-year increase in nominal terms. Moviegoers and box office revenue registered impressive year-on-year increases of 51.8% and 52.9% respectively.

The rural consumer market also remains active, with retail sales of rural consumer goods witnessing an 8.4% year-on-year growth in the first half of the year, outpacing urban areas.

Fu Linghui emphasized that China is currently in the stage of upgrading its consumption structure, presenting vast consumption potential. To maintain a healthy consumption order, various regions and departments have actively introduced and implemented policies promoting consumption. This, in turn, has led to an improved consumption environment and enhanced consumer confidence.

The positive indicators in China‘s consumption sector indicate a promising recovery for the country’s economy. As the effects of consumption policies continue to unfold, the government’s focus on promoting consumption and nurturing new momentum is expected to further drive economic growth and stability.

