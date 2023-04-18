China’s Economy Picks Up After Dynamic Clearing – WSJ

After the Chinese government lifted strict anti-epidemic measures, the Chinese economy picked up in the first quarter of this year, building up momentum to revive growth. A recovery in China is expected to boost the global economy amid a slowdown in the U.S. and Europe.

China‘s National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday that China‘s economy grew by 4.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year. That was better than the 4.0 percent growth forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

China‘s economy grew by 2.2% quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter of this year. In the fourth quarter of last year, after the dynamic zero epidemic prevention policy ended abruptly in December, China was hit by a wave of new crown epidemics.

The data suggest the current bout of growth has been driven by consumption; after nearly three years of severe restrictions on daily life, Chinese consumers are shopping, dining out and traveling again. The Chinese economy also benefited from government investment in infrastructure and an unexpected surge in exports in March.

The result means that overall the Chinese economy is on track to meet the government’s 2023 growth target of about 5 percent; last year the economy grew just 3 percent, one of the slowest growth rates in decades.

Without the bright spot of China‘s reopening, the outlook for the global economy would be rather bleak. The International Monetary Fund said this month that the global economy is entering a dangerous phase as economies grapple with problems including persistently high inflation, sharply rising interest rates and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine lingering effects, etc.

The IMF said in its April World Economic Outlook that recent disruptions in U.S. and European banks have also raised concerns that a new round of disruptive financial turmoil could occur.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said China could account for about one-third of global growth this year. The IMF expects China‘s economy to grow by 5.2% in 2023, and the recovery should provide some support to trading partners, energy producers and tourist destinations, where solid demand from China will drive booming economies. China is currently the world‘s second largest economy after the United States.

The IMF expects the U.S. economy to grow by 1.6 percent this year, down from 2.1 percent in 2022, and the euro zone’s economy may only grow by 0.8 percent this year.

Still, many economists say China will not repeat the role it played after the 2008-09 financial crisis, when its massive stimulus pulled the global economy out of a deep recession.

The IMF’s latest forecast says the world economy could grow by 2.8% in 2023. Such an outcome would mark the worst year for growth since the global financial crisis of 2008-09, aside from a collapse in economic activity in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Louise Loo, a China economist at Oxford Economics in Singapore, said the consumer-led recovery in China this year meant that the benefits of the recovery were concentrated at home rather than abroad.

“Anyone expecting China to rescue the global economy this year may be somewhat disappointed,” she said.

Economists also say there are reasons to be cautious about the durability of China‘s economic recovery. As the U.S. and other advanced economies cut spending, Chinese exports could suffer. The domestic economy remains weighed down by a weak real estate sector. Local governments are heavily indebted. Consumption, on which this year’s recovery in particular rests, could gradually lose steam if households don’t see improvements in the labor market and the broader economy that give them the confidence to keep spending.

“Insufficient domestic demand is obviously constrained, and the foundation for economic recovery is not yet solid,” Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, said Tuesday.

The national urban survey unemployment rate fell to 5.3% in March from 5.6% in February. But youth unemployment rose for the third straight month, rising to 19.6 percent for 16-24 year olds from 18.1 percent in February. The surveyed urban unemployment rate is China‘s main indicator of unemployment.

According to data on Tuesday, the total retail sales of consumer goods in March increased by 10.6% year-on-year, far exceeding expectations; the industrial added value increased by 3.9% in March, which was lower than expected.

Exports also rose, helped by an unexpected pick-up in merchandise exports in March. Data last week showed strong demand for Chinese products in Southeast Asia and Russia. Chinese exports to Russia more than doubled in March from a year earlier, underscoring deepening economic ties between the two like-minded neighbors.

The National Bureau of Statistics also reported on Tuesday that investment in construction, machinery and other fixed assets fell 0.3 percent from the previous month in March, weighed down by weakness in real estate. Investment in real estate development in China fell 5.8% year-on-year in the first quarter.

In the first three months of this year, the area of ​​newly started housing by real estate development companies fell by 19.2%, which was higher than the 9.4% drop in the first two months of this year.