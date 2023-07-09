China’s Economy Receives “Vote of Confidence” with Record High Foreign Investment

China‘s Economy Receives “Vote of Confidence” as Foreign Investment Hits Record High

Xinhua News Agency, Geneva, July 8 – China‘s economy has once again proven its attractiveness to foreign investors, receiving a “vote of confidence” as the country reached a new high in foreign direct investment (FDI). According to the recently released “2023 World Investment Report” by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), China‘s FDI is projected to increase by 5% in 2022, reaching an impressive $189.1 billion. Meanwhile, global FDI is set to decline by 12% to $1.3 trillion due to various global challenges such as the Ukraine crisis, rising food and energy prices, and soaring public debt.

Amidst these challenges, analysts note that China‘s steady growth in FDI signifies the world‘s positive perception of its economy. While FDI inflows to developed economies are expected to drop by 37% to $378 billion in 2022, developing countries will see a 4% increase to $916 billion. China, in particular, continues to attract a significant amount of FDI, with its inflows growing steadily.

The report highlights that FDI in China is primarily concentrated in the manufacturing and high-tech industries, with a majority of investments coming from European multinational companies. Despite the complex global economic situation, China has consistently strengthened its innovation capacity and fostered the development of new industries and formats. These efforts, along with measures to promote high-quality development, have instilled optimism in an increasing number of foreign enterprises regarding China‘s long-term economic prospects.

China‘s ongoing commitment to opening up at a high level has also attracted more foreign enterprises to set up research and development centers in the country. These companies become significant contributors to building an open innovation ecosystem. China‘s large market, complete industrial ecosystem, optimized business environment, and rich talent pool have solidified its position as a top destination for foreign investment.

Gao Le, President and CEO of BMW Group Greater China, emphasized that China is not only the largest single market in the world for BMW Group but also an important source of innovation. BMW Group has established its largest R&D center outside Germany in China, focusing on areas such as autonomous driving, e-mobility, and digital systems. Similarly, Mohamed Ruta, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, acknowledged China‘s solid economic foundation and the importance of its strong manufacturing and talent pool for fostering innovation. China‘s complete infrastructure, robust financial technology, and rapid advancements in cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things make it highly attractive to foreign companies.

Despite the varying impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economies and the challenges faced by many multinational companies, China‘s comprehensive supporting industries and economic resilience continue to make the country a strategic market for most foreign-funded enterprises.

Borger Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, emphasized the significance of China‘s economic development on a global scale. China, as the world‘s second-largest economy, has contributed over 30% to global economic growth. The World Economic Forum’s survey revealed that business people are highly optimistic about the opportunities in the Chinese market following the pandemic.

A recent article published in The New York Times highlights the importance of Chinese development for German companies. Brudermüller, chairman of the executive board of German chemical giant BASF, explained that conducting business in China allows the company to effectively offset the impact of high energy costs in Europe, emphasizing how vital China‘s role is for its restructuring plans.

Ultimately, the continuous growth in China‘s FDI amidst various challenges demonstrates that arguments and practices of “decoupling and breaking chains” will only further darken the prospects of the already-challenged global economy. The interdependence and opportunities presented by developing countries like China promote a more orderly and efficient global industrial chain and supply chain.

World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Iweala recognizes China‘s importance in the global trading system. China‘s positive performance in trade not only benefits other countries and regions but also bolsters overall economic and trade development, particularly for developing economies.

As China‘s connection to the world economy grows stronger, an increasing number of investors from around the globe are choosing to invest in the country. China‘s commitment to high-level openness and efforts to attract and utilize foreign capital further foster mutually beneficial cooperation between China and other countries, promoting the construction of an open world economy.

Bernard de Witt, chairman of the Belgium-China Economic and Trade Commission, acknowledges China‘s crucial role in the operation of the global industrial chain and supply chain. With China‘s promising economic growth prospects this year, it will undoubtedly contribute to the global economic recovery.

