Author: Zhang Deyong (Researcher, Institute of Financial and Economic Strategy, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences)

China’s economy is resilient, has ample potential, and has a lot of room for manoeuvre. The long-term positive fundamentals have not fundamentally changed. We have the confidence, confidence, and ability to push the economy back to normal as soon as possible, ensure that the economy operates within a reasonable range, and strive to achieve a higher level of economic development this year. high level.

Since the beginning of this year, in the face of the increasingly complex and severe international environment and the unusually complex and difficult situation of domestic epidemics, China has effectively responded to the impact of unexpected factors, efficiently coordinated epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and intensified macro policy adjustment. The value achieved positive year-on-year growth in the second quarter and a year-on-year growth of 2.5% in the first half of the year. The economic operation showed a trend of stabilization and recovery. Under the impact of multiple factors, it delivered a commendable mid-year answer sheet, which fully demonstrated the strong resilience of the Chinese economy.

Effectively withstand the new downward pressure on the economy

In the second quarter of this year, due to the impact of the new crown pneumonia epidemic and geopolitical conflicts, the downward pressure on the economy has suddenly increased. On the one hand, a new round of domestic epidemics has spread frequently, and the national economic cycle has encountered a certain “intestinal obstruction”, which has seriously affected the smooth operation of the economy. On the other hand, the intensification of geopolitical conflicts has disrupted the normal international economic and trade order. International commodity prices, especially food and energy prices, continued to run high, and imported inflationary pressures increased, making the international environment for my country’s economic development unstable and uncertain. , the insecurity factors are increasingly prominent. Domestic and international factors are superimposed, and the triple pressure of demand contraction, supply shock, and weakening expectations has continued unabated.

In April, major economic indicators fell deeply. The total retail sales of consumer goods fell by 11.1% year-on-year, among which, the retail sales of consumer goods of units above designated size in the Yangtze River Delta and Northeast China, which were severely hit by the epidemic, both fell by more than 30% year-on-year; the national urban survey unemployment rate was 6.1%, an increase of 0.3 percentage points from March Monthly industrial production turned from growth to decline, and the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size fell by 2.9% year-on-year and 7.08% month-on-month… However, short-term shocks will not change the general trend of China‘s economic development.

Facing the ever-increasing new downward pressure on the economy, while scientifically and accurately preventing and controlling the epidemic, in order to speed up the implementation of the policies determined by the Central Economic Work Conference and the “Government Work Report” and intensify the implementation, the central government makes scientific decisions and takes decisive measures. A package of policies and measures to stabilize the economy was launched and implemented in a timely manner, including 33 measures in 6 areas, including fiscal and related policies, financial policies, stabilizing industrial and supply chains, promoting consumption and effective investment, ensuring energy security and ensuring basic people’s livelihood, and held a national televised telephone call. The meeting deployed the work of stabilizing the overall economic market, and various regions and departments also issued corresponding economic stabilization policies and measures in a timely manner, so as to be responsible and responsible for defending the soil. A package of targeted, powerful and effective range-based control measures reflects a moderate push forward, which helps boost the confidence of market players, stabilize market expectations and stabilize the fundamentals of the economy, so as to stabilize growth, promote development, prevent risks and benefit People’s livelihood and other policy goals. With the improvement of the epidemic prevention and control situation and the rapid emergence of the effects of economic stabilization policies, the decline of major economic indicators narrowed in May, the economy stabilized and rebounded in June, and the economy achieved a positive growth of 0.4% in the second quarter, indicating that my country’s economy showed a trend of stabilization and recovery in the first half of the year. Write a powerful stroke.

Fully demonstrate the strong resilience of China‘s economy

Since the beginning of this year, the international situation has undergone profound changes, and the global economic development environment has been deteriorating day by day. Recently, the World Bank lowered its forecast for global GDP growth this year to 2.9% from 4.1% in January. This is the second time the agency has lowered its full-year economic growth forecast this year. In stark contrast to this, by effectively coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, with both hands, China‘s economy has shown a trend of stabilizing and rebounding, production demand has improved marginally, market prices have been basically stable, people’s livelihood protection has been strong and effective, and high-quality development has been trending. The continuation once again proves that China‘s economy has strong resilience and is an important force driving the recovery of the global economy.

Stable employment and stable prices are important indicators to keep the economy operating within a reasonable range. In the first half of the year, the employment price situation was generally stable, which is a strong evidence that China‘s economy is showing a stabilizing and rebounding trend. The employment situation improved, and the urban surveyed unemployment rate fell. In the first half of the year, 6.54 million new jobs were created in cities and towns across the country. The surveyed unemployment rate in cities and towns nationwide averaged 5.7%, of which it was 6.1% in April, and dropped consecutively in May and June to 5.9% and 5.5% respectively. Another bumper harvest of summer grains, strong energy supply guarantees, effectively offsetting imported inflationary pressures, and overall stable price movements. In the first half of the year, the national consumer price (CPI) rose by 1.7% year-on-year, but the growth rate was significantly lower than that of other major economies, providing favorable policy space for intensifying the adjustment of macroeconomic policies such as fiscal and monetary policies.

The three major demands are driven by synergy to support sustained economic growth. The overall consumer market continued to recover. In the first half of the year, the total retail sales of consumer goods fell by 0.7% year-on-year, and final consumer spending pulled down the economy by 0.9 percentage points in the quarter. However, judging from the year-on-year decline of 11.1% in April, the narrowing of the decline to 6.7% in May, and the year-on-year growth of 3.1% in June, the consumer market shows a trend of accelerating recovery. Investment further plays a key role in economic growth. In the first half of the year, the national fixed asset investment (excluding rural households) increased by 6.1% year-on-year, and the scale of effective investment continued to expand. The total capital formation drove the economic growth by 0.8 percentage points, of which the total capital formation in the second quarter drove the economic growth of the quarter by 0.3 percentage points. The pulling effect of net exports is obvious. In the first half of the year, the total import and export of goods increased by 9.4% year-on-year, and the surplus increased by 57.3% year-on-year, of which the surplus in June increased by 95.4% year-on-year. The better-than-expected performance of foreign trade has enabled my country’s net exports of goods and services to drive economic growth by 0.9 percentage points, of which net exports of goods and services in the second quarter drove economic growth of 1.1 percentage points in the quarter.

The production side has recovered steadily, driving the economy to stabilize and rebound. In the first half of the year, the added value of industries above designated size increased by 3.4% year-on-year, of which April fell by 2.9% year-on-year, the growth rate in May turned from negative to positive by 0.7%, and in June it increased by 3.9%, reflecting the process of steady recovery. In particular, the added value of high-tech manufacturing increased by 9.6% year-on-year, 6.2 percentage points faster than that of all industries above designated size. From January to May, the operating income of service industry enterprises in key areas achieved positive growth, and the operating income of high-tech service industry, technology service industry, and strategic emerging service industry enterprises above designated size maintained growth, and the year-on-year growth rate was higher than that of all service industry enterprises above designated size. 3.9, 2.5 and 0.2 percentage points.

Residents’ income has grown steadily, and people’s livelihood has been effectively guaranteed. In the first half of the year, the per capita disposable income of national residents, after deducting price factors, actually increased by 3.0%, which was faster than the economic growth rate. Among them, the per capita disposable income of urban residents increased by 1.9% in real terms, and the per capita disposable income of rural residents increased by 4.2% in real terms. The ratio of per capita disposable income of urban and rural residents was 2.55, a decrease of 0.06 over the same period of the previous year. In addition, in the first half of the year, investment in the social sector increased by 14.9% year-on-year, 2.0 percentage points faster than that from January to May, of which investment in health and education increased by 34.5% and 10.0% respectively. Such an investment situation is not only conducive to strengthening the key role of investment in economic growth, but also conducive to ensuring and improving people’s livelihood.

Ensuring that the economy operates within a reasonable range

In the first half of the year, various policies and measures to stabilize the economy achieved positive results. In May, the downward trend of major economic indicators slowed down. In June, the economy stabilized and rebounded. The main indicators rebounded quickly and turned from negative to positive, driving the economy to achieve positive growth in the second quarter. A good foundation has been laid for further economic recovery and development. However, it should also be noted that, on the one hand, domestic epidemics have recurred from time to time, and the foundation for economic recovery is not yet solid; on the other hand, the turmoil in the international situation caused by geopolitical conflicts has not eased, global inflation pressure is hovering at a high level, and there is a risk of economic stagflation The trend of regionalization and fragmentation of the industrial chain and supply chain continues unabated, and the global economic recovery is sluggish. Therefore, the uncertain domestic and international situation will bring certain variables to the economic operation in the second half of the year, and we must make greater efforts to stabilize the economic market.

Stable growth should be placed in a more prominent position. Adhere to the general working principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, adhere to economic construction as the center, and in accordance with the requirements of “epidemic prevention, economic stabilization, and safety in development”, efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and minimize the impact of the epidemic. Influenced by economic and social development, more scientific and precise epidemic prevention and control will create favorable conditions for further economic recovery and development. At the same time, we will seize the critical period of economic recovery, steadily promote a package of policies and measures to stabilize the economy, and plan and deploy incremental policy tools according to changes in the situation, make great efforts to consolidate the foundation of economic recovery, give priority to ensuring the realization of stable employment and stable prices, and ensure economic performance. within a reasonable range. Macro policies must be precise and powerful, but also reasonable and appropriate, taking into account the present and the future, and insist not to engage in “flooding” and not overdraft the future; micro policies must be implemented in detail, focusing on helping enterprises to relieve difficulties and let market players have the necessary A real sense of gain can provide market entities with a stable expectation and enhance development confidence.

