China’s embrace distances Cuba from the US

Last June 8, a Wall Street Journal scoop brought to light the negotiations between Beijing and Havana to reach a multibillion-dollar agreement on the construction of a new military base in Cuba. The base, favored by the strategic geographical proximity between the Caribbean island and the American coasts, would have a specific function of espionage through electronic interception of US communications.

After the denials of the two governments involved, the White House and the Pentagon had branded the news as “inaccurate”. Two days later, a Biden administration official explained in an unauthorized anonymous interview that the problem was “inherited” from the Trump administration: the base has been active in Havana since 2019in Washington are aware of this and have already taken action.

Blinken’s trip to China

The dynamics of espionage between Washington and Beijing are part of international politics, but this umpteenth public revelation of a Chinese threat to US security could not have come at a more delicate moment. In those days the US Secretary of State Antony Blink he was filing out the details of his own trip to China, a crucial appointment for the thawing of relations between the two powers. The same trip was canceled by the Biden administration in February when a suspected Chinese balloon was caught flying over American territory and shot down. Similar balloons had then been sighted in the Latin American skies, between Costa Rica, Colombia and Venezuela.

This time Chinese espionage did not stop Blinken’s flight, who, spurred by the G7’s work on de-risking and diplomatic dialogue with China, met with Foreign Minister Qin Gang and President Xi between June 16 and 19 Jinping. During the interview with Qin Gang, defined as “sincere and constructive”Blinken would have raised some “matters of concern”. Among these should have been the Cuban base, as confirmed by the Secretary himself. Furthermore, from the White House they have told you of passing diplomatic efforts that would have already slowed down the expansion of Chinese bases abroad, and of contacts with Havana to express American concerns. All of this may have to repeat itself, as the Wall Street Journal reported on a new Chinese military training base, also in Cuba.

The state of health of Cuba-US relations

The news of a foreign station in Cuba to spy on the United States brought back the memory of many observers a few historical passages. From the exaggerated comparison with the missile crisis of 1962 to the Soviet station of electromagnetic signals ‘Lourdes’, also in Havana: one of the largest Russian spy stations, active between the 1960s and 2000s, of which in 2014 President Vladimir Putin had denied the suspected reopening. However, you don’t have to go back to the Cold War to relive the latest diplomatic incident related to espionage between the US and Cuba.

In the 2017Two years after the historic reopening of the US embassy in Havana, the Trump administration ordered the repatriation of non-essential diplomatic personnel. In fact, the cases of symptoms among American diplomats and spies explode, since then known as ‘Havana Syndrome’. To date, the latest US intelligence study has ruled out that the disturbances could be linked to foreign powers. According to new journalistic investigations, doubts remain among the victims and members of the Trump administration, and the intelligence services of China, Russia and Cuba itself are suspected. What is emerging in these days therefore becomes the news that in 2019, two years after those incidents that the government of Cuba has always denied, Beijing would have asked to host a base to spy on the United States and the Cuban government itself would have accepted.

Even leaving aside the spy games, i relationships between Havana and Washington are not in good health. Since taking office, the Biden administration has attempted to dismantle some of its predecessors’ restrictive policies towards Cuba, easing sanctions and facilitating trade. This policy has found several opponents in Washington, while the Cuban government alternated between facilitating American investments and repression of human rights during the protests that erupted with the pandemic. In recent months, the Caribbean island has been the destination of diplomatic tours of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi. On their respective occasions, both have also visited Venezuela and Nicaraguacompleting that triangle of authoritarian Latin American countries subject to US sanctions and, Raisi argued, opponents of “Yankee imperialism”.

What about China in Latin America?

From the United States, the new Cuban base sounds like a Chinese response to US military activities in Taiwan, which is as far from mainland China as Cuba from Florida. The presence of Chinese bases in Latin America however, it seems to be part of a specification Beijing strategy in the area. In fact, news of agreements for the construction of infrastructure suitable for intelligence or military use continues to emerge from the Southern Cone, especially in Argentina. The regional government of Land of Fire has recently signed the permit for a Chinese state-owned enterprise to build a naval base with an Antarctic projection.

The latter would add to the space station of Neuquen and to the new antennas that Beijing is allegedly building in Río Gallegos. And outside of Argentina, China continues to have access to the satellite stations of many Latin American countries, as well as sign space cooperationas during the last trip of the Brazilian president Lula da Silva in Beijing.

These sensitive activities for American security demonstrate how Xi Jinping enjoys an enormous economic, political and value advantage with the governments of Latin America, and how the Biden administration is struggling to find the right hook to restore relations with the countries of the region . In this scenario, it is convenient for China to have Cuba on its side and to distance the island from the rapprochement attempts first of Obama and then of Biden. With Chinese support, too Havana would not have great incentives to get closer to Washington. The good news is, however, that Blinken and colleagues admit they are aware of all this.

