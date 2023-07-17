Home » China’s Employment Situation Improves with the Recovery of the Economy
China’s Employment Situation Improves with the Recovery of the Economy

At a press conference held by the State Council Information Office this morning, Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics, announced that China‘s employment situation is improving as the economy recovers and employment stabilization policies take effect.

In the first half of this year, the country created 6.78 million new jobs in cities and towns, marking a year-on-year increase of 240,000. The labor force participation rate of the urban population aged 16 and above has steadily increased, leading to a decline in the surveyed urban unemployment rate. Additionally, the basic employment situation has remained stable. Furthermore, at the end of the second quarter, 187.05 million rural laborers went out to work, showing a year-on-year increase of 3.2%.

According to Fu Linghui, the overall improvement in employment can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the recovery of the economy has led to an increase in market demand, resulting in higher employment needs among enterprises. Secondly, the accelerated growth of the service industry has significantly boosted employment expansion. Lastly, the effective policy of stabilizing employment has created favorable conditions for job stability. Moreover, as the economy and society resume normal operation, offline recruitment and job hunting are becoming more convenient, facilitating the connection between the supply and demand of employment and driving further job expansion.

Despite the improvement, Linghui acknowledges that there are still total employment pressure and structural problems in China. Issues such as the “difficulty in finding a job” for young people and the “difficulty in recruiting workers” in certain industries continue to pose challenges. Therefore, continuous efforts are needed to stabilize employment. In response to these challenges, relevant departments have issued a series of policies to promote the employment of young people, particularly college graduates. Local authorities are also actively implementing these policies.

Looking ahead, Linghui expects that as the economy continues to recover, the demand for employment will continue to expand. With the continued implementation of employment stabilization policies, the overall employment situation is expected to remain generally stable in the next stage.

