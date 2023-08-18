China’s Evergrande Group Files for Bankruptcy in New York, Further Impacting Real Estate Crisis

China‘s Evergrande Group, once the country’s second-largest real estate developer, has filed for bankruptcy in New York. The company’s heavy borrowing and debt default in 2021 triggered a major real estate crisis in China‘s economy, leading to repercussions for homeowners and the broader financial system. Evergrande has filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection, allowing a US bankruptcy court to intervene in the insolvency case.

China‘s real estate sector, which has been a crucial growth engine for the country’s economy, comprises approximately 30% of its GDP. However, Evergrande’s default created havoc in the real estate market after the Chinese government implemented measures to curb excessive borrowing and stabilize housing prices. Following Evergrande’s collapse, other major developers like Kasia, Fantasia, and Shimao Group have also defaulted on their debts. Country Garden, another Chinese real estate giant, has warned of potential debt restructuring as it struggles to raise funds.

With more than 1,300 real estate projects in over 280 cities, Evergrande is a significant player in the industry. The company also operates non-real estate businesses, including electric vehicles, healthcare, and theme parks. However, it has been grappling with repayment issues since its debt default at the end of 2021. Evergrande’s debt burden is approximately $340 billion, accounting for about 2% of China‘s GDP. The company incurred a shareholder loss of $81 billion in 2021 and 2022.

Evergrande unveiled a large-scale debt restructuring plan earlier this year, aiming to ease its foreign borrowing pressure and resume operations. The developer claimed to have reached binding agreements with international bondholders on the plan’s key terms. The proposed plan includes a focus on returning to normal operations within three years but requires additional financing of $36.4 billion to $43.7 billion. The company also warned that its electric vehicle unit could face closure without new funding.

Despite the challenges, Evergrande recently received a boost in the form of $500 million strategic investment from Dubai-based car company NWTN into its electric vehicle group, in exchange for a stake of around 28%.

The bankruptcy filing and ongoing challenges faced by Evergrande highlight the impact of the company’s default on China‘s real estate industry and the broader economy. The sector’s troubles have been exacerbated by a general economic slowdown in the country. The outcome of Evergrande’s bankruptcy proceedings and its ability to secure additional financing will determine the company’s future and its role in China‘s real estate market.

