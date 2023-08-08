China’s Exports and Imports Decline for Third Consecutive Month, Trade Surplus Widens

China‘s Exports and Imports Decline for Third Consecutive Month, Trade Surplus Higher Than Expected

According to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China on Tuesday morning, China‘s exports in July fell by 14.5% year-on-year in terms of US dollars, while imports fell by 12.4%. Both figures were weaker than market expectations. However, the trade surplus was higher than expected at $80.6 billion.

This marks the third consecutive month of decline in both exports and imports for China, with the decline widening each month. In June, exports fell by 12.4% year-on-year and imports fell by 6.8%. The trade surplus for that month was $70.62 billion, lower than expected. In May, exports and imports fell by 7.5% and 4.5% respectively.

The negative trend in China‘s trade performance began in October last year, with exports unexpectedly surging by 14.8% in March this year, ending the continuous negative growth. However, the decline in imports narrowed only slightly to 1.4% at the same time. China achieved a trade surplus of $88.19 billion in March.

The decline in China‘s exports and imports can be compared to July last year, when exports increased by 18% year-on-year and imports increased by 2.3%. The trade surplus reached $101.26 billion. However, the growth rate has slowed significantly since then, with declines in exports and imports in the following months.

The data for July’s exports and imports were both weaker than market expectations. According to a survey of economists conducted by The Wall Street Journal, China‘s exports were expected to fall by 12.0% year-on-year, while imports were expected to fall by 5.0%, with an estimated trade surplus of $70.3 billion.

On a cumulative basis, exports from January to July fell by 5% year-on-year in terms of US dollars, while imports fell by 7.6%. This resulted in a trade surplus of $489.57 billion, a 3.5% increase. In the first half of this year, exports fell by 3.2% year-on-year, while imports fell by 6.7%. The trade surplus for that period was $408.69 billion.

In terms of RMB, China‘s exports in July fell by 9.2% year-on-year, and imports fell by 6.9%, resulting in a trade surplus of 575.7 billion yuan, a decrease of 14.6%. On a cumulative basis, exports from January to July increased by 1.5% year-on-year, while imports fell by 1.1%. The trade surplus for that period was 3.39 trillion yuan, a 10.3% increase.

In 2022, China‘s exports are expected to increase by 7.0% year-on-year in dollar terms, while imports are expected to increase by 1.1%, resulting in a trade surplus of $877.6 billion. In RMB terms, exports will increase by 10.5% year-on-year, and imports will increase by 4.3%. The trade surplus is projected to be 5,862.98 billion yuan.

It is important to note that these figures are from Dow Jones Chinese Financial News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

