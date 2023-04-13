2
Trade with Russia rose 71.9 percent in March. Exports to the neighbors, who are suffering from Western sanctions, even rose by 136.4 percent. Imports, including cheap energy imports, increased by 40.5 percent, according to customs. Since the invasion of Ukraine began more than a year ago, China has backed Russian President Vladimir Putin.
