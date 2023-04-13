Home Business China’s exports unexpectedly surge
Business

China’s exports unexpectedly surge

by admin
China’s exports unexpectedly surge

Trade with Russia rose 71.9 percent in March. Exports to the neighbors, who are suffering from Western sanctions, even rose by 136.4 percent. Imports, including cheap energy imports, increased by 40.5 percent, according to customs. Since the invasion of Ukraine began more than a year ago, China has backed Russian President Vladimir Putin.

See also  Musk is on fire!Hot searches on the inside and outside of the wall and the relationship with Beijing have caused concern to the outside world | Musk | Elon Reeve Musk | Twitter | Tesla | Shanghai Tesla Gigafactory | Expansion | Second Factory | Factory | Brake failure | Fang Wei | Blinken | Qin Peng |

You may also like

Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 13th. EU price lists...

Self-developed large-scale model picture generation was questioned, and...

“Lion’s Cave” startup Tinus goes bankrupt before the...

Resolution 2 of 04/11/2023 – Adoption of the...

Economy: Inflation is weakening

Lottomatica is listed on the Stock Exchange: IPO...

Bitcoin: Warren Buffett thinks cryptocurrency is a “gambling...

Prodi already slams Schlein: “If he doesn’t recover...

Inflation rate falls to 7.4 percent, but the...

“Tavares is the Kylian Mbappé of the automobile”,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy