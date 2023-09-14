China’s Financial Data Shows Increase in Loans and Optimized Credit Structure

Financial Data from the People’s Bank of China Shows Positive Trends in August

Financial data recently released by the People’s Bank of China indicates positive developments in the country’s economic landscape. In August, new RMB loans increased by 86.8 billion yuan compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 1.36 trillion yuan. Additionally, the new social financing scale reached 31.2 trillion yuan, representing a year-on-year increase of 631.6 billion yuan.

The person in charge of the People’s Bank of China highlighted the reduction in early loan repayments, expecting significant improvement in the future. This development is expected to enhance the asset and liability structure of residents and boost consumer confidence and consumption power.

According to reports by the China Financial News Network, the overall performance of money and credit in August was commendable. The supply of base currency increased while maintaining reasonable and sufficient liquidity. This was achieved through the comprehensive implementation of various monetary policy tools such as re-lending, rediscounting, medium-term lending facilities, and open market operations. As a result, the base currency saw an increase of 571.1 billion yuan, representing an 8.6% year-on-year increase and a 1.3 percentage point increase from the previous month.

Another positive trend is the continuous increase in the total amount of credit and the optimization of its structure. The scale of social financing in August increased by 3.12 trillion yuan, with the stock growing by 9% year-on-year. RMB loans reached 1.36 trillion yuan, leading to an 11.1% year-on-year balance increase.

Looking at the first eight months of the year, financial support has steadily increased in terms of both overall volume and optimized structure. Data shows that the scale of social financing reached 25.2 trillion yuan, while various loans increased by 17.4 trillion yuan.

The person in charge emphasized that these figures are close to the historical high of 2020 and have further surpassed the high levels of the previous year. Furthermore, the financial system continues to provide increased support to key areas such as manufacturing, inclusive finance, and technological innovation, resulting in an optimized credit structure.

M2, a measure of broad money supply, maintained a relatively high growth rate, and household deposits exhibited rapid growth. As of the end of August, the balance of M2 reached 286.93 trillion yuan, representing a 10.6% year-on-year increase. Additionally, RMB deposits increased by 1.26 trillion yuan in August, contributing to improved liquidity in the real economy sector. This provides a solid foundation for the expansion of investment and consumption, ultimately promoting economic stability and improvement. From January to August, various deposits saw an increase of 20.24 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 115.8 billion yuan.

Furthermore, both deposit and loan market interest rates decreased, leading to an increase in effective demand. The People’s Bank of China guided several key interest rates to decline in August, resulting in decreased loan interest rates, particularly for working capital and small and micro enterprise loans. In addition, real estate financial policies have been adjusted and optimized, including reduced interest rates on existing first-home loans, providing effective relief for residents’ interest burdens.

To further support economic recovery and improve the overall economic environment, the People’s Bank of China plans to strengthen its cooperation with fiscal and industrial policies. This will involve closely monitoring the effects of financial policies, enhancing the efficiency of financial support, and promoting effective demand in the real economy.

Overall, the financial system’s active measures, along with the relatively rapid growth of money and credit, align with the ongoing economic recovery and improvement. These developments have contributed to stabilized financing costs for the real economy and an optimized credit structure. The People’s Bank of China is committed to promoting economic vitality and creating a suitable monetary and financial environment.

