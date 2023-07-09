China’s Foreign Direct Investment Reaches Record High, Signaling Confidence in Economy

China‘s Economy Attracts Record Foreign Investment, Despite Global Challenges

Geneva, July 8 – China‘s economy continues to receive international recognition as it attracts a new high of foreign direct investment (FDI). According to the recently released “2023 World Investment Report” by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), China‘s FDI is projected to increase by 5% in 2022, reaching a record-breaking $189.1 billion. This stands in contrast to the global trend, as global FDI is expected to decline by 12% to $1.3 trillion due to various challenges such as the Ukraine crisis, escalating food and energy prices, and soaring public debt.

Analysts have highlighted that China‘s steady growth in FDI, amidst a backdrop of global economic challenges, demonstrates the world‘s continued confidence in China‘s economy. The UNCTAD report reveals that FDI inflows to developed economies will decline by 37% to $378 billion in 2022, while FDI to developing countries will increase by 4% to $916 billion, with China attracting a significant share of this investment.

The report further states that China‘s FDI inflows are predominantly focused on manufacturing and high-tech industries, with European multinational companies being the major investors. China‘s continued efforts in innovation and the development of new industries and formats have contributed to its attractiveness to foreign investors. The country’s commitment to high-level opening up and the establishment of R&D centers have positioned it as a key participant in building an open innovation ecosystem.

Leaders from various industries have expressed their confidence in China‘s economic potential. Gao Le, President and CEO of BMW Group Greater China, stated that China is not only the world‘s largest single market but also a vital source of innovation for BMW Group. The company has established its largest R&D center outside of Germany in China, capitalizing on the country’s robust manufacturing and talent pool. Similarly, Mohamed Ruta, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, highlighted China‘s complete infrastructure, strong financial technology, and advancements in cutting-edge technologies as key factors that attract foreign companies.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, China‘s comprehensive support industries and economic resilience have contributed to maintaining its status as a strategic market for the majority of foreign-funded enterprises. Borger Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, emphasized China‘s significant role in global economic growth, contributing over 30% to worldwide economic expansion. Business people surveyed by the World Economic Forum have expressed optimism about the opportunities in the Chinese market post-pandemic.

The global relevance of China‘s role in the industrial chain and supply chain was also acknowledged. The restructuring of the global industrial chain has accelerated, influenced by factors such as the pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, and inflation. China‘s continuous growth in FDI demonstrates that the arguments for “decoupling and breaking chains” will only further exacerbate the challenges faced by the global economy. Developing countries, including China, provide opportunities for companies from all nations, promoting efficient and orderly industrial connections and the construction of resilient global supply chains.

China‘s pivotal role in the global trading system was underscored by World Trade Organization Director-General, Iweala, who emphasized China‘s positive impact on trade development for other countries and regions, especially developing economies.

China‘s commitment to opening up and attracting foreign capital not only strengthens mutually beneficial cooperation but also contributes to the construction of an open global economy. Bernard de Witt, chairman of the Belgium-China Economic and Trade Commission, emphasized China‘s crucial support for the operation of the global industrial chain and supply chain. With promising economic growth prospects, China is expected to further aid global economic recovery.

In conclusion, China‘s ability to attract record-breaking foreign direct investment amidst a challenging global economic landscape reflects the world‘s confidence in China‘s economy. With its focus on innovation, high-level opening up, and the establishment of R&D centers, China continues to cement its position as a key player in the global economy.

