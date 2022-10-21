Original title: China‘s foreign exchange reserves ranked first in the world for 17 consecutive years

“In the past ten years, my country’s financial industry has made great achievements.” On the evening of the 20th, Pan Gongsheng, member of the Party Committee of the People’s Bank of China and vice president, introduced in the fifth group interview of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. , my country ranks first in the world in terms of total banking assets, second in stocks, bonds and insurance, and first in foreign exchange reserves for 17 consecutive years.

Talking about the achievements of China‘s financial industry, Pan Gongsheng said, first, the quality and efficiency of finance in supporting the real economy have been greatly improved. From the perspective of promoting high-quality development, the financial structure has been significantly optimized, which strongly supports major national strategies such as poverty alleviation, green development, and rural revitalization, as well as key areas and weak links in national economic and social development. Second, major achievements have been made in preventing and defusing financial risks. In accordance with the central government’s strategic plan to prevent and resolve major financial risks, a number of prominent risk points in my country’s financial sector have been effectively dealt with; third, my country’s financial sector reform and opening up has continued to deepen. Through ten years of reform and opening up, the modernization level of my country’s financial governance system and governance capacity has been greatly improved; fourth, the international competitiveness and influence of my country’s financial industry has been greatly improved. The international status of the RMB has been greatly improved, and its weight in the International Monetary Fund’s Special Drawing Rights currency basket has ranked third. More than 80 countries and economies around the world have included the RMB as a reserve currency.

In intraday trading on the 20th, the offshore RMB rose nearly 400 points against the US dollar, and the increase expanded to 0.5%, reaching a maximum of 7.2274 yuan. Bloomberg said on the 20th that the People’s Bank of China was praised for its management of the yuan. Emerging economies strategist Calvin Jia said the People’s Bank of China has done a very good job of managing yuan volatility and liquidity.

Regarding the next work focus of the financial system, Pan Gongsheng said that it is necessary to adhere to the purpose of financial services for the real economy, implement a sound monetary policy, strengthen cross-cyclical and counter-cyclical adjustment, in order to promote economic growth, stabilize employment, stabilize prices, and stabilize international income Balance of payments to create a good monetary and financial environment.

Reuters said on the 20th that China‘s central bank has been trying to boost economic growth, while avoiding excessive easing of monetary policy as the Federal Reserve and other central banks raise interest rates to fight soaring inflation. In summarizing China‘s capital market reforms in recent years, the Financial Times said that over the past decade, government guidance funds have raised more than $900 billion to ensure sufficient early-stage capital flows to high-end manufacturing, renewable energy and biotechnology. Companies in favored industries such as technology. In addition, policymakers have pushed for reforms that could speed up listings once these companies are ready to go public. (Reporter Zhao Juejuan）