China’s Former Barren Open-Air Dump Site Transformed into Massive Solar Power Station

China‘s Largest Open-Pit Mine Dump Power Station Achieves Full Capacity, Contributing to Clean Energy Transition

China News Service, Xilin Gol, August 11 (Reporter Li Aiping) A former barren open-air dump site in Xilin Gol League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has been transformed into a shining “blue ocean” of 359,000 photovoltaic modules. The 200MWp solar-storage power station, constructed on the former dump site, has successfully achieved full capacity and is now contributing green electricity to the grid.

The innovative project, developed by Guoneng Nortel Shengli Energy, utilizes three unused dump sites in the open-pit mine, covering an area of 7,500 acres. It is estimated that the power station can supply electricity to 200,000 households annually and save 98,700 tons of standard coal, resulting in a reduction of 295,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. This project has become a crucial clean energy supply base in Xilin Gol League.

In the context of the global effort to achieve the “dual carbon” goals, traditional coal mines are transitioning from black to green. The conversion of idle land into photovoltaic power stations not only addresses the ongoing challenge of limited photovoltaic land, but also restores damaged land, transforming idle resources into a new economic growth point. This approach has become an attractive option for the transformation of traditional coal mines.

Chen Zheng, deputy director of the Energy Bureau of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, emphasized the importance of promoting the high-quality development of the coal industry during the 2023 World New Energy and New Materials Conference. He highlighted that Inner Mongolia and other coal-producing provinces and cities must find solutions to promote the development of the sector, given China‘s reliance on coal-based energy.

Ren Quanzai, chairman of Guoneng Shenghua New Energy (Xilin Gol) Co., Ltd., stated that installing photovoltaic panels on mine dumps helps reduce surface water evaporation by 20% to 30%. It also improves the living environment for plants by reducing wind speed, showcasing remarkable ecological restoration effects.

Yao Feng, vice president of LONGi Green Energy’s China Regional Department, projects that the total installed capacity of photovoltaic power stations using coal mining subsidence areas and open-pit mine dumps could reach an astounding 600GW. With coal mines distributed across 23 provinces and 151 counties and cities in China, the potential for utilizing these areas for clean energy generation is immense.

The successful completion of the Xilin Gol open-pit mine dump power station marks a significant milestone in China‘s clean energy transition. The project not only provides green electricity but also demonstrates the potential of converting idle coal mine resources into invaluable assets for the nation’s energy future.

