China’s GDP Expected to Grow by 5.7% in Q4 2023, According to Bank of China Report

China‘s GDP Predicted to Grow in Fourth Quarter of 2023, Indicating Stabilizing Economy

A recent report released by the Bank of China Research Institute suggests that China‘s economy is stabilizing and experiencing growth. The “Economic and Financial Outlook Report for the Fourth Quarter of 2023” predicts a growth rate of approximately 5.7% in the fourth quarter and an overall growth rate of 5.2% for the whole year. These figures exceed the official expected full-year growth target of 5%.

The report highlights several factors contributing to this economic growth. It states that services consumption potential will continue to be unleashed, and infrastructure investment is expected to accelerate. Additionally, high-tech and private manufacturing investment will play a crucial role in enhancing manufacturing investment. The report suggests that these factors will contribute to the endogenous growth momentum of the Chinese economy.

In terms of consumption, the report predicts a year-on-year growth rate of 10% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 7.8% for the entire year. This indicates strong consumer spending, which is seen as a positive sign for the economy.

Regarding investment, the report suggests that accelerated growth in infrastructure investment and stable growth in manufacturing investment will lead to a small-scale growth in overall investment in the coming quarter.

However, the report also highlights some challenges that may impact the economy. Weak external demand and ongoing inventory destocking may reduce the willingness and capability of market entities to expand investment in manufacturing. Additionally, uncertainties remain in the real estate market recovery, despite recent policies aimed at stabilizing real estate sales.

To address these challenges, the report recommends that authorities strengthen communication with market entities when adjusting and introducing policies. It also suggests continuous improvements to the business environment and efforts to mitigate risks in key areas.

Furthermore, the report encourages China to tap into its enormous domestic market to expand effective demand, stimulate private capital, and promote industrial transformation and upgrades. It emphasizes the need for proactive and effective fiscal policies to stabilize growth, expand demand, and prevent risks.

Overall, the report indicates positive signs for China‘s economy, with growth rates exceeding expectations. However, challenges remain, and proactive measures are needed to ensure sustained and stable economic growth.

Source: China Daily.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

