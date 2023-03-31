For the Chinese and diplomatic success prominent and in many ways unprecedented. In fact, if Beijing has accustomed us to an approach to Persian Gulf centered on the expansion of economic-financial relations rather than on active diplomatic involvement in regional conflicts, the acceptance of a role of mediation and facilitation of dialogue between the two great rivals of the Persian Gulf should be read as an opportunity that the People’s Republic has seized and exploited in the context of a broader global diplomatic offensive.

To make Chinese mediation possible there is certainly theunique from the trust that both Iran and Saudi Arabia place in China – a partner that for both countries has become economically and politically crucial. From the Saudi point of view, the fact must be added that Beijing, to date, is the only international actor that has a certain leverage over Tehran and therefore the interlocutor best positioned to help the two countries overcome the stalemate stage negotiation that emerged in the second half of 2022.

The two narratives of Beijing

From the Chinese point of view, however, the agreement between Tehran and Riyadh is conveniently grafted on at least two key narratives. On the one hand, the one for which the geopolitical tensions I’m a limit to the economic development of the countries of the region – a theme that clearly resonates in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 but also in an Iran that is looking for ways out of the difficult economic situation that the country is going through. On the other, the eminently regional nature of the Iranian-Saudi dialogueinitiated independently by the two contenders and then mediated by Iraq and Oman, aligns with the diplomatic line for which local actors are solely responsible for the fate of the region and the role of external powers, in this case China, can only be to support and non-interference.

For Beijing, the possibility of putting its effigy on this agreement reflects a rather evident political convenience, further corroborated by the guarantee of exposing itself as a mediator in a process in which both Iran and Saudi Arabia were looking for a positive solution. On a more practical level, then, a de-escalation in the Persian Gulf – a key region for the energy security Chinese with about 50% of oil imports to Beijing coming from the Middle East, of which about 17% from Saudi Arabia alone – is a scenario consistent with China’s growing economic and financial presence in the region.

Three clarifications on the agreement

So, while Beijing’s unprecedented diplomatic effort deserves great attention, at least they are there very caveat to consider. The first is that, as already mentioned, China has agreed to actively expose itself in the advanced stage of a process which, albeit in a stalemate, saw the two players interested in reaching an agreement. Conversely, it would have been difficult to imagine Beijing taking over the mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia from the very beginning of the dialogue in April 2021.

Similarly, it is unlikely that China will stand as clear guarantor of the deal. While it is reasonable to expect the Chinese to apply minimal private pressure on the two sides in the event of non-compliance with the terms of the agreement, it is instead difficult to imagine that this pressure translates into significant coercive or punitive actions.

Finally and in the light of what has already been underlined, it remains premature to consider Chinese mediation as the unequivocal sign of a change in China’s approach to the Persian Gulffrom a power focused on economic relations to a leading diplomatic player.

Middle East and global diplomacy

More than that of the Middle East, therefore, the reference dimension within which the Chinese role falls within the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia seems to be that global. On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, the head of Beijing’s diplomacy and former foreign minister, Wang YiIndeed, he stressed that the effort of Chinese diplomacy is the practical application of Global security initiative (Gsi) – the programmatic document launched by the People’s Republic in February and presented as expression of the foreign policy envisioned by Xi Jinping. It’s just the direct role that the Chinese leader seems to want to enter the negotiations between Tehran and Riyadh to confirm that for Beijing the agreement represents a commercial success through which to legitimize the “new model of diplomacy” in the Chinese way.

The target of this diplomatic offensive is clearly that vast group of countries which remain ambiguous in the face of the polarization triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and which, still using parole of Wang, they acknowledge that “there are other crises in the world besides the one in Ukraine that require the attention of the international community“. The success of Chinese mediation in the Iran-Saudi deal, which i Chinese commentators underlined that being an expression of the substantial difference between Beijing’s approach and Washington’s unsuccessful approach, it fits into the framework described above, to underline once again how this was an opportunity seized by China with considerable diplomatic shrewdness.

In conclusion, the mediation in the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia highlights the growing importance that China has in the Persian Gulf, a consequence also and above all of the willingness of regional players to consider Beijing an essential partner. At the same time, as it was already on Iranian nuclear issueit is essential that United States and European Union take note of the overlapping of interests – primarily regional stability – with China, trying to pursue a path of compartmentalisation which, without renouncing the competitive aspects, manages to favor forms of cooperation aimed at facilitating common interests.