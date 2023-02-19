19.02.2023

China sold off U.S. Treasuries by as much as 17% last year. In addition to the lack of confidence in US debt and the US dollar, China is also learning lessons from Russia’s sanctions for waging war.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The latest data show that in 2022, China‘s holdings of US treasury bonds will drop to the lowest level in 12 years. In December last year, the trend of reducing holdings continued, and this was the fifth consecutive month of reducing holdings. Since April last year, China‘s holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds have been below $1 trillion for eight consecutive months.

According to data released by the U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday (February 15), as of the end of December 2022, China‘s holdings of U.S. treasury bonds amounted to $867 billion.

China is the second largest creditor of the United States, and Japan holds the largest amount of US debt. In 2022, Japan is also selling U.S. sovereign bonds, and its amount is even larger than that of China. According to data released by the US TIC system on Wednesday, Japan reduced its holdings by 224.5 billion U.S. dollars last year; China reduced its holdings by 173.2 billion U.S. dollars, a decrease of 17%.

Some analysts believe that the selling of U.S. debt by major economies shows that people have insufficient confidence in U.S. debt and the dollar. Currently, Washington is debating that the fiscal budget will soon reach the upper limit.

But also last year, Britain, Belgium and Luxembourg, the third, fourth and fifth largest U.S. creditors, increased their holdings of U.S. bonds. The three countries increased their holdings by a total of US$89.5 billion, bringing the total amount of bonds to US$425.9 billion.

The English version of the Global Times, a subsidiary of China‘s state-run media People’s Daily, commented that after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, the United States turned its financial services into a weapon against Russia, which was unprecedented in scale and strength. Having learned this lesson, countries around the world have realized that it is imperative to diversify their dollar assets.

“Nihon Keizai Shimbun” believes that in addition to the impact of rising interest rates in the United States, the confrontation between China and the United States is also intensifying. In this case, China may be reducing the dollar assets held in foreign exchange reserves and speeding up the process of “getting out of the dollar”. Therefore, in 2023, it is very likely that China will continue to reduce its holdings of US treasury bonds.

However, some analysts believe that selling U.S. sovereign bonds may be a fiscal measure, because the current rate of return for buying other financial products is higher. Bloomberg reported that while China dumped U.S. Treasury bonds last year, it bought a large number of government-backed institutional securities with higher returns.

(comprehensive report)

