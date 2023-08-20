China’s Home Appliance Industry: Leading the Global Trend of Smart Home Appliances

China‘s Home Appliance Industry Leads Global Trends with Innovative Smart Appliances

Home appliances have become an inseparable part of our daily lives, with almost every household relying on them for convenience and comfort. Over the years, China‘s home appliance industry has evolved from basic appliances to smart home devices, taking on a leading role in global consumption trends.

The emergence of smart home appliances in recent years has transformed the way people interact with their households. From door locks to indoor lamps, air conditioners, TVs, curtains, and more, these appliances can now be controlled through mobile phones. Previously seen only in science fiction movies, features like automatic refrigerator popping, synchronous range hood operation, temperature-adjusting ovens, and automated laundry machines are now becoming a reality.

The transformation has led to significant growth in China‘s home appliance industry. By 2022, the industry’s main business income is projected to reach a record-breaking 1.75 trillion yuan, with a significant portion attributed to the rise of smart home appliances.

Experts attribute China‘s success in smart home appliances to its leadership in areas such as demand mining, scenario development, technology advancements, and the overall industrial chain. The country’s exploration and innovation in this field have positioned it at the forefront of global trends.

In a brand evaluation conducted by the China Household Electrical Appliances Research Institute in 2023, domestic brands were favored by Chinese consumers in almost all categories. Chinese companies have a better understanding of local consumers and are adept at addressing their pain points. For example, Chinese air conditioner brands have developed models that provide a comfortable cooling experience by eliminating the sensation of direct wind. Similarly, bedroom air conditioners tailored to individual sleep curves and kitchen air conditioners equipped to address oil fume-related issues have gained popularity.

Chinese home appliance companies have made significant strides, with leading companies like Haier, Midea, Gree, and Xiaomi ranking among the Fortune Global 500. Moreover, many Chinese companies have emerged as champions in specific categories and key components, bolstering the entire home appliance industry chain.

China‘s comprehensive and robust industrial chain for home appliances sets it apart from other countries, providing ample room for development and market opportunities. The growth of small and medium-sized enterprises, specializing in unique and personalized products like cooking machines, steaming and baking machines, sweeping robots, and washing machines, has further invigorated the industry.

As China embraces uncharted territories in home appliance technology, maintaining innovation and meeting future challenges become crucial. Major Chinese home appliance companies have significantly increased their patent authorizations over the years, indicating a clear trend towards technological advancement. The country’s focus on establishing a perfect home appliance standard system and the adoption of national standards worldwide have cemented its position as a global leader in the industry.

For instance, Haier introduced the IEC international fresh-keeping standard, changing the evaluation dimension for refrigerators from mere refrigeration to fresh-keeping effectiveness. This innovation has been widely adopted by over 20 countries globally and has become a benchmark for consumers when purchasing refrigerators.

While enterprises play a vital role in technological development, the intervention of national forces is essential in areas where progress stagnates. The establishment of the National High-end Intelligent Household Appliances Innovation Center in 2021 highlights the government’s commitment to driving innovation in the home appliance industry. This center aims to propel Chinese home appliances towards greater heights on the global stage.

With China‘s home appliance manufacturing accounting for 56% of global production, the National High-end Intelligent Household Appliances Innovation Center aims to strategically focus on advancing key areas such as chip manufacturing. By harnessing the power of national support, China‘s home appliance industry aims to maintain its lead and continue to revolutionize the sector.

As China solidifies its position as a strong global player in the home appliance industry, innovation and national collaboration will be vital in staying ahead and conquering international markets. The journey from following to leading has been an exciting and transformative one, and the future promises even greater achievements for China‘s home appliance sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

