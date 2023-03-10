From January to February 2023, China‘s exports will decline across the board. Among them, the export value of clothing products, a major foreign exchange item, dropped by 15% compared with the same period of the previous year. The picture shows garments produced and exported by a factory in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province on November 14, 2022. (STR/AFP)

[The Epoch Times, March 09, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Zhang Wan) On March 7, the General Administration of Customs of the Communist Party of China released China’s import and export data for the first two months of this year, showing that China’s import and export volume has doubled year-on-year , Manufacturing exports fell across the board.

Data show that from January to February this year, China‘s total export value was 506.3 billion US dollars, a decrease of 6.8% compared with the same period of the previous year; the total import value was 389.4 billion US dollars, a year-on-year decrease of 10.2%. The trade surplus was US$116.9 billion, a slight increase of 0.8% compared to the same period of the previous year (US$116 billion).

Exports of the largest category of products have dropped sharply

Electromechanical products have always been China‘s largest category of export products. Its exports in 2022 are up 7% from the previous year, official figures show. However, in the first two months of this year, China‘s exports of mechanical and electrical products ($294 billion, accounting for 58% of China‘s total exports) fell by 7.2% compared to the same period in 2022.

Among them, the export value of automatic data processing equipment and spare parts in the first two months of this year (26.7 billion US dollars) dropped by 32% compared with the same period of the previous year; although the export value of mobile phones (23.7 billion US dollars) increased slightly year-on-year, the export The number (110 million units) decreased by 14.4% year-on-year.

Others include household appliances, audio equipment and parts, medical equipment, lamps and lighting devices and parts, etc. The export value also fell by 10% to 17% year-on-year.

Exports of traditional major items decline

Since the CCP opened up to the outside world, China‘s clothing, toys, furniture, plastic products and other products have always been one of China‘s main sources of foreign exchange. However, in the first two months of this year, the export value of related products dropped sharply year-on-year.

Data show that from January to February this year, China‘s textile exports fell by 22% year-on-year, clothing exports fell by 15% year-on-year, footwear exports fell by 12% year-on-year, and furniture and parts exports fell by 17%. , the export value of toys fell by 10%, and the export value of plastic products fell by 9.7%.

Exports of aluminum and rare earths, which China has dominated the global market, also declined.

In the first two months of this year, China‘s aluminum exports fell by 14.8% year-on-year, and the export value fell by 22.2% year-on-year. Although the export value of rare earth increased by 15.6% year-on-year, the export volume (7391 tons) decreased by 5.6% year-on-year.

Imports of integrated circuits plummeted

Semiconductors are important production components for China‘s electromechanical exports. In October last year, the United States imposed export controls on the CCP in the field of advanced chips and manufacturing equipment. In January of this year, the Netherlands and Japan, two major semiconductor equipment manufacturing countries, also basically decided to join the US semiconductor sanctions against the CCP.

In the first two months of this year, China imported 67.58 billion integrated circuits, a year-on-year decrease of 26.5%, and the import value was US$47.8 billion (accounting for 12.3% of China‘s total imports), a year-on-year decrease of 30.5%.

At present, the import data of China‘s semiconductor manufacturing equipment and other subdivided items this year has not yet been released, but in December last year, the import volume and import value of China‘s semiconductor manufacturing equipment have dropped by 35% and 43% year-on-year respectively.

In addition, China‘s imports of automatic data processing equipment and parts fell by 53.5% year-on-year; crude oil imports (US$49.5 billion), an important driving force for China‘s manufacturing industry, fell by 5.3% year-on-year; natural gas imports (US$12 billion) A year-on-year decrease of 9.2%.

Exports to several major markets decline

From the perspective of export destinations, in the first two months of this year, China‘s exports to developed economies fell across the board.

Data show that from January to February this year, China‘s exports to the US amounted to US$71.6 billion (accounting for 14% of China‘s total exports), a year-on-year decrease of 22%.

China‘s exports to the EU amounted to US$80 billion (accounting for 16% of China‘s total exports), a year-on-year decrease of 12.2%. Among them, China‘s exports to Germany (US$15.9 billion) fell by 16.7% year-on-year, to the Netherlands (US$17 billion) by 3.4% year-on-year, to France (US$6.4 billion) by 19%, and to Italy (US$6.9 billion). down 21%.

In addition, China‘s exports to Japan amounted to US$26.6 billion (accounting for 5.2% of China‘s total exports), a year-on-year decrease of 1.3%. Exports to South Korea amounted to US$24 billion (accounting for 4.7% of China‘s total exports), an increase of 2.1% year-on-year. Exports to Australia amounted to US$12.3 billion (accounting for 2.4% of China‘s total exports), an increase of 3.6% year-on-year.

However, in the first two months of this year, China‘s exports to Russia amounted to US$15 billion (accounting for 3% of China‘s total exports), a year-on-year increase of 20%. Exports to ASEAN countries amounted to US$82.7 billion (accounting for 16.3% of China‘s total exports), an increase of 9% year-on-year. Exports to Africa amounted to US$24.9 billion (accounting for 5% of China‘s total exports), an increase of 6% year-on-year.

