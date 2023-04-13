13.04.2023

According to the data released by the General Administration of Customs of China this Thursday (April 13), in terms of US dollars, China’s exports in March this year increased by 14.8% year-on-year, which was the first time it turned to growth in half a year. In the same month, imports fell by 1.4% year-on-year, and the decline narrowed. In the first quarter of this year, China’s imports and exports with Russia increased significantly, while those with the United States, the European Union and Japan all declined.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) According to the trade statistics for March 2023 released by the General Administration of Customs of China on April 13, in terms of US dollars, China’s total import and export value in March this year was 542.99 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 7.4%, and a month-on-month increase of 32%. %. Among them, the export value increased by 14.8% year-on-year to 315.5 billion US dollars, which was the first time to increase in 6 months; the import value was 227.4 billion US dollars, a year-on-year decrease of 1.4%, and the decline narrowed; the trade surplus was 88.19 billion US dollars, an increase of 82% year-on-year. %.

According to data from the General Administration of Customs of China, in March this year, China‘s exports to ASEAN, the largest export destination, surged by 35%, and exports to the EU turned to growth for the first time in five months, with an increase of 3%. On the other hand, exports to the US fell by 8% year-on-year, the eighth consecutive month of decline. Exports to Japan also fell 5%.

In terms of import and export trade volume, China‘s trade volume with the United States fell by 17.4% year-on-year in March this year, trade volume with the EU fell by 10%, and trade volume with Russia increased by 26.9%.

partially attributable base effect

Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said the increase in China‘s exports in March was “a positive surprise”. These numbers are also partly due to base effects: A year ago, many companies in China were closed due to the strict corona lockdown. It was not until December last year that the strict blockade was lifted that the company gradually resumed production capacity.

Trade with Russia has increased significantly, while trade with Europe, the United States and Japan has declined

Judging from the data released by the General Administration of Customs of China in the first quarter of this year, China‘s foreign trade import and export value in the first quarter was 1.44 trillion US dollars, a year-on-year decrease of 2.9%, of which exports were 821.83 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 0.5%; imports were 617.12 billion US dollars, A year-on-year decrease of 7.1%.

From the perspective of specific import origins and export destinations, in the first quarter of this year, China‘s exports to ASEAN and Africa grew rapidly, imports and exports to Russia increased significantly, and imports and exports to the EU, the United States, and Japan declined.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow on March 21, 2023



From January to March this year, China‘s exports to Russia increased by 47.1% year-on-year, imports from Russia increased by 32.6% year-on-year, and import and export trade volume increased by 38.7% year-on-year; China‘s exports to Africa increased by 19.3% year-on-year, and imports from Africa decreased by 10.1%. The export trade volume increased by 5.7% year-on-year; China‘s exports to ASEAN increased by 18.6% year-on-year, imports from ASEAN decreased by 6.1%, and import and export trade volume increased by 7.6% year-on-year; China‘s exports to the United States decreased by 17% year-on-year, and imports from the United States decreased by 1.7% year-on-year. Import and export trade volume decreased by 13.1% year-on-year; China‘s exports to the EU decreased by 7.1% year-on-year, imports from the EU decreased by 2.4% year-on-year, and import and export trade volume decreased by 5.5% year-on-year; among them, China‘s exports to Germany decreased by 11.7% year-on-year, and imports from Germany decreased by 11.7% year-on-year. It decreased by 3.3%, and the import and export trade volume decreased by 7.6% year-on-year; China‘s exports to Japan decreased by 2.4% year-on-year, and imports from Japan decreased by 19.5% year-on-year, and the import and export trade volume decreased by 11.5% year-on-year.

(comprehensive report)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.