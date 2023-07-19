Home » China’s Industrial Economy Shows Signs of Recovery with 3.8% Growth in First Half of 2021
Business

China’s Industrial Economy Shows Signs of Recovery with 3.8% Growth in First Half of 2021

by admin

Industrial Economy in China Shows Recovery with 3.8% Increase in First Half of the Year

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office this morning that the industrial economy in China is showing signs of recovery. The effects of various economic stabilization policies that have been implemented since March are beginning to take effect, resulting in a year-on-year increase of 3.8% in the added value of industries above designated size in the first half of this year.

Compared to the growth rate in the first quarter, this represents a 0.8 percentage point increase. The positive trend continued in May and June, with year-on-year growth rates of 3.5% and 4.4% respectively. This demonstrates a monthly recovery trend in the industrial sector.

Furthermore, industrial investment also saw significant expansion, with a year-on-year increase of 8.9% in the first half of the year, outpacing the growth rate in the first quarter by 0.3 percentage points.

The export of electric vehicles, lithium batteries, and photovoltaic “three new products” played a crucial role in driving this growth, with a remarkable 61.6% year-on-year increase in the first half of the year. Additionally, the profit margin of enterprises significantly improved, with a narrowing decline in profit for three consecutive months. The profit structure also experienced continuous optimization.

The equipment manufacturing industry saw a 15.2% year-on-year increase in profit in May, maintaining double-digit growth for two consecutive months. Furthermore, “little giants,” specialized, and special new enterprises demonstrated higher operating income and profit growth compared to industrial enterprises above the designated size.

See also  Sustainable mobility and aerospace, ITS a record with 98% of employees

These positive indicators indicate a steady recovery in China‘s industrial economy, bolstering hopes of further growth in the coming months.

Editor: Zheng Jianlong

You may also like

Xtep Achieves High Double-Digit Growth in Retail Sales...

Breakfast in Italy is a “sacred” ritual: turnover...

Aleph Alpha wins tech companies SAP and Intel...

Improving Labor Productivity: The Tim Cook Trick and...

UniCredit: profits, revenues, dividends, stock. On the second...

This is what the perfect email to an...

Give the Digital Innovation Hub the boost for...

Summer is pink – billion dollar business with...

China’s Economy in the First Half of 2022:...

Pnrr, more money for the Superbonus 110% and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy