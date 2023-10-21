China’s Industry and Informatization Development in the First Three Quarters of 2023: Stable Growth and Emerging Advantages

Industry and Informatization Development in the First Three Quarters of 2023 Shows Stable Growth

On October 20, the State Council Information Office held a press conference to discuss the development of industry and informatization in the first three quarters of 2023. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology provided an overview of the progress made during this period and answered questions from reporters.

Overall, the development of industry and information technology remained stable in the first three quarters of 2023. The added value of industries above designated size increased by 4% year-on-year. Among the 41 major industrial sectors, 27 industries maintained year-on-year growth. The equipment manufacturing industry showed significant improvement, with a 6% increase in added value compared to the overall industry. Furthermore, the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) returned to the boom range in September, indicating positive growth. The industrial producer price index (PPI) has also increased for two consecutive months.

The new energy vehicle industry in the equipment manufacturing sector has seen strong and consistent growth. Sales of new energy vehicles accounted for 29.8% of total new vehicle sales. To further support this industry, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology plans to speed up the formulation and adjustment of new energy vehicle product technical requirements for vehicle purchase tax exemptions. Additionally, efforts to promote new energy vehicles in rural areas will continue, along with the expansion of the domestic market.

The core artificial intelligence industry in China continues to expand, with over 4,400 companies operating in this sector. Innovative achievements, such as smart chips, development frameworks, and general large models, have emerged. In order to drive the innovative development of the new generation of artificial intelligence industry, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will focus on promoting the intelligent upgrading of key industries and the development of intelligent products and equipment. This will be achieved by leveraging large models with strong cognition, interaction, and generation capabilities.

During the first three quarters, the industrial added value increased by 4% year-on-year, according to Zhao Zhiguo, spokesperson and chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. This steady growth showcases the optimization of the industrial structure and the release of innovative development potential, resulting in positive outcomes for high-quality development.

The manufacturing industry has also taken steps towards high-quality development. Investment in high-tech manufacturing increased by 11.3% year-on-year, outpacing the growth rate of overall manufacturing investment. This growth trend has been maintained for 36 consecutive months.

The information and communication industry exhibited steady growth, with telecommunications business revenue increasing by 6.8% year-on-year. The total business volume also increased by 16.5% year-on-year. The network service capabilities were upgraded, with increased computing power and enhanced mobile network IPv6 traffic. Furthermore, the integration of 5G applications has expanded to 67 major categories of the national economy.

Small and medium-sized enterprises showed remarkable results during the first three quarters. Economic performance indicators rebounded and improved, indicating a positive trend for these enterprises. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has actively supported the growth of high-quality enterprises, resulting in the cultivation of specialized small and medium-sized enterprises, “little giant” enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprise characteristic industrial clusters.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology aims to accelerate the development of the new energy vehicle industry and the new generation of artificial intelligence industry. Efforts will focus on expanding the domestic market, promoting technological research and application, improving infrastructure, and enhancing coordination among relevant departments. Through these initiatives, the Ministry aims to achieve electrification, networking, and intelligence within these industries, paving the way for future growth and development.