China’s Investment in Old Chips Raises Concerns of Influence and Calls for Action

Title: US and Europe on High Alert as China Intensifies Investment in Old Chip Manufacturing

Introduction:

US President Joe Biden has taken action to restrict China‘s access to advanced chips used in artificial intelligence and military applications. However, Beijing has responded by investing heavily in factories producing older, non-banned chips. This move has raised concerns about potential Chinese influence and has prompted discussions to further control the Asian nation’s actions. The United States is determined to prevent chips from becoming a leverage point for China.

Growing Concerns:

Senior officials in the European Union and the US are worried about Beijing’s efforts to dominate the chip market due to economic and security reasons. There is apprehension that Chinese companies may flood global markets with their chips, leading to bankruptcy for foreign competitors in sectors such as solar power. Additionally, dependence on China for semiconductor sourcing creates national security risks, particularly when the chips are needed for defense equipment.

Calls for Action:

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo acknowledged the issue and highlighted the significance of addressing China‘s excessive chip capacity on older technologies. While no timeline has been set for action, all options remain on the table, according to a senior Biden administration official. The US National Security Council declined to provide comments, while the European Commission spokesperson gave no immediate response.

Mitigating Dependency:

The US and Europe are actively working to reduce their reliance on Asian countries for chip production. Both regions have allocated public funds to support local chip manufacturing, including a $52 billion investment by the Biden administration through the CHIPS and Science Act. However, domestic chip producers may hesitate to invest in a highly competitive market with heavily subsidized Chinese counterparts. Western companies’ willingness to invest in such projects is being assessed before determining the appropriate course of action.

China‘s Manufacturing Boom:

Although US-imposed rules in October have slowed China‘s development of advanced chipmaking capabilities, the country’s ability to use older techniques has stayed mostly intact. Consequently, Chinese companies are rapidly building new chip plants, surpassing the pace of construction in any other part of the world. This heavy investment has allowed Chinese firms to continue supplying chips to the West, despite escalating tensions between the US and China.

Conclusion:

The intensification of Chinese investment in factories producing older, non-banned chips has raised concerns among senior officials in the US and Europe. Both regions are concerned about China‘s potential dominance in the chip market, as it may lead to economic vulnerabilities and compromise national security. While efforts are underway to develop domestic chip production, the availability of subsidies for Chinese manufacturers poses challenges. The US and its allies are carefully examining Western companies’ willingness to invest in local chip manufacturing before determining future actions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

