China’s largest shipping company COSCO SHIPPING Holdings’ first-quarter revenue “cut in half” | COSCO Group | Containers

On March 21, 2002, Zhenhe under China Ocean Shipping Corporation sailed into Boston Port for the maiden voyage, and the cargo was unloaded from the Zhenhe docked at the pier. (Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, April 30, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Bing) As China’s largest shipping company, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings, a listed company of China Ocean Shipping Group Co., Ltd. (COSCO), recently released its results for the first quarter of 2023. The company’s operating income and net profit both declined sharply.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “COSCO SHIPPING Holdings”) released a performance report on the evening of April 28. In the first quarter of 2023, the company achieved operating income of 47.353 billion yuan (RMB, the same below), a year-on-year decrease of 55.13%, and net profit 7.127 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 74.2%.

Regarding the decline in performance, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings explained that due to changes in the supply and demand of the container shipping industry in the first quarter of 2023, the average China Export Container Freight Index (CCFI) decreased by 68.45% year-on-year. In the case of a high performance base in the same period of the previous year, it was mainly due to the decrease in revenue from the company’s container shipping business during the reporting period, resulting in a decrease in performance compared with the same period of the previous year.

According to the “China Fund News” report, shipping is a highly cyclical industry. Catching up with the market in recent years, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings’ performance will explode in 2021 and 2022. A few years earlier, COSCO’s annual net profit was only 1.2 billion yuan Even a loss.

In fact, in the second half of last year, the prosperity of shipping has begun to decline, and whether COSCO SHIPPING Holdings will suffer losses in its performance has also become the expectation of some people. A number of securities firms have lowered COSCO SHIPPING Holdings’ performance expectations in early April.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings is the listed flagship enterprise and capital platform of China Ocean Shipping Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “COSCO Group”) mainly engaged in shipping and terminal operations. Compared with China‘s large shipping stocks such as COSCO Haite, COSCO SHIPPING Energy, and COSCO SHIPPING Development, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings currently has a market value of 178.8 billion yuan, ranking first.

Although its performance has hit record highs for two consecutive years, in terms of stock prices, since July 7, 2021, when it climbed to a ten-year high of 20.45 yuan per share, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings has begun to show a downward trend. According to Times Finance reports, it hit a low of 9.19 yuan on October 10, 2022, with a range drop of 51.37%. As of April 11 this year, the closing high point has fallen by 43.35%.

COSCO is a Chinese state-owned enterprise. In September 2019, the United States imposed sanctions on COSCO’s subsidiaries for violating the embargo on the delivery of Iranian oil. The U.S. sanctions include COSCO Shipping (Dalian) Co., Ltd. and COSCO Shipping Tanker Dalian Crew and Ship Management Co., Ltd., both of which are owned by COSCO Group.

Editor in charge: Sun Yun