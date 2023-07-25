China’s Listed Companies Distribute Nearly Two Trillion Yuan in Cash Dividends to Investors

Title: China‘s Listed Companies Distribute Nearly 2 Trillion Yuan in Cash Dividends to Investors

Subtitle: State-Owned Enterprises Lead the Way in Dividend Payouts, Setting Examples for the Capital Market

Statistics from the China Association of Listed Companies reveal a significant accomplishment for the country’s stock market, as nearly two trillion yuan in cash dividends have been distributed to investor accounts by listed companies in the past year. The data showcases an increase in both the awareness of cash dividend returns among listed companies and the overall dividend payment rate, with state-owned holding companies contributing to nearly 70% of the total dividends.

Experts have welcomed this growth, highlighting that dividends from listed companies have become a new avenue for investors to share in the benefits of economic growth. Furthermore, the dividends of listed companies have repeatedly reached new highs in recent years, underscoring the increasing importance of these payouts.

A notable development is the declining number of companies not paying dividends. According to the China Association of Listed Companies, as of July 21, a total of 3,234 listed companies have implemented the 2022 annual report profit distribution, distributing a total dividend of 1.73 trillion yuan. Alongside the dividends in the previous year’s quarterly and semi-annual reports, the annual cash dividends amount to nearly 2 trillion yuan. Another 192 listed companies’ profit distribution plans for 2022 have been approved but not yet implemented, involving an amount of 0.15 trillion yuan. Additionally, 68 companies maintained their dividend distribution despite operating losses that year, while the number of companies that have never implemented dividend distribution since listing continues to decrease.

An outstanding example of significant dividend distribution is the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), which is set to distribute a total of 108.2 billion yuan in 2022. This marks the second consecutive year that ICBC’s cash dividends exceeded 100 billion yuan, a figure equivalent to the dividends of Apple in the US stock market.

The average dividend payout ratio in 2022 stands at 34.12%, representing an increase of nearly 2 and 3 percentage points compared to three and five years ago, respectively.

State-owned enterprises, including China Mobile, China Shenhua, and Sinopec, have played a vital role in sharing business results and actively giving back to investors. These companies maintain high dividend payout ratios, with all three exceeding 60%. This commitment has positioned state-owned enterprises as benchmarks in the capital market.

Regarding sectors, Shanghai and Shenzhen main board-listed companies will distribute a total of 2 trillion yuan in dividends in 2022, accounting for 94% of the total. The main board is home to high-quality enterprises with established business models, stable operating performances, and representative industries. Additionally, the awareness of cash dividends among listed companies in the dual innovation sector is gaining momentum. Compared to the previous year, the dividend payment ratios of listed companies on the Science and Technology Innovation Board and ChiNext Board are projected to increase by 2.7 percentage points and 1.7 percentage points, respectively.

Examining the financing aspect, the cumulative cash dividends of all listed companies have nearly reached 16 trillion yuan since the establishment of the capital market. This figure is in proximity to the total equity financing of 18 trillion yuan, including initial offerings and refinancing. In 2022 alone, the total dividends are expected to surpass the 1.53 trillion yuan in equity financing that year. This underscores the capital market’s significant role in rewarding investors.

A total of 626 companies have accumulated cash dividends exceeding their total equity financing since listing. Companies like Kweichow Moutai have achieved a remarkable ratio of 80 times the total financing through their dividends. Similarly, Ninghu Expressway, Yankuang Energy, and Shanxi Fenjiu have also surpassed a ratio of 50 times in total dividends to financing.

The continuous improvement of the cash dividend system in listed companies has positioned the capital market as a pivotal channel for residents to increase property income and fulfill their wealth management needs. Experts emphasize the importance of the company’s ability to create consistent and stable value as a key factor in the market’s evaluation. The medium and special valuation system is set to provide investors with new perspectives, potentially leading to the rediscovery and reevaluation of listed companies with high dividends and low valuations.

