- China’s logistics industry prosperity index announced in October: logistics operations fluctuated and remained stable – Teller Report finance.china.com.cn
- Adhere to the zero-clearing policy, China’s manufacturing index declines again radio free asia
- U.S. ISM and Markit manufacturing both neared a standstill in October, with key price indices hitting new lows in more than two years finance.sina.com.cn
- Under the pressure of the dynamic clearing policy, China’s manufacturing activity slowed down more than expected Wall Street Journal
- Caixin China’s manufacturing PMI rose to 49.2 in October, in contractionary territory for three consecutive months pmi.caixin.com
