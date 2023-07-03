China’s Logistics Industry Shows Signs of Recovery and Growth in June: Prosperity Index Rebounds

China‘s logistics industry experienced a slight rebound in June, according to the prosperity index released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing. The index, which reflects the activity and health of the industry, rose by 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous month.

The overall prosperity index for June stood at 51.7%, indicating that the industry remained within the range of prosperity. The eastern, central, and western regions of China all saw steady rebounds in their business volume indexes. In particular, the business volume index in the eastern region exceeded 55%, showing consistent growth for two consecutive months.

The demand for logistics services also showed positive signs in June. The new order index of the industry reached 50.4%, an increase of 0.7 percentage points from the previous month, returning to the booming range. Various sectors within the industry, including railway transportation, air transportation, warehousing, logistics, and postal express delivery, experienced expansion. The new order index for the postal express industry remained above 70%, indicating a high level of boom.

Liu Yuhang, Director of China Logistics Information Center, stated that the increase in express parcel volume and the growth of online retail sales of physical goods contributed to the positive trend in the industry.

Furthermore, the employment index within the logistics industry saw a significant improvement, rising to 51.2% in June, reflecting a 2.3 percentage point increase compared to the previous month. The scale of employment within sub-industries such as railway transportation, road transportation, and postal express also saw positive growth.

Efficiency indicators, such as inventory turnover times and equipment utilization rate, remained within the boom range. The inventory turnover index rose by 0.8 percentage points, while the equipment utilization rate index saw a 0.1 percentage point increase, marking five consecutive months of stability.

According to surveys conducted among key enterprises, the inventory of bulk energy raw materials in ports and logistics parks decreased by about 10%-20% compared to the end of the first quarter. The e-commerce logistics sector witnessed an increase in commodity inventory, accompanied by accelerated turnover.

Professor Wang Xifu from Beijing Jiaotong University emphasized the importance of the logistics industry in connecting production and consumption. He believes that the overall development of the logistics industry in China remains promising due to the continuous growth of the manufacturing and commerce sectors.

Investment in the logistics industry also remained strong in June. The index of completed investment in fixed assets rebounded by 0.2 percentage points, with key sectors such as railway transport, water transport, air transport, and warehousing leading the recovery.

The business activity expectation index for June remained high, signaling positive outlooks for the market. Professor Wang Xifu noted that the logistics industry in China has a bright future, as the country’s manufacturing and commerce sectors continue to expand.

Overall, the prosperity index of China‘s logistics industry in June indicates a positive trend towards recovery and growth.

