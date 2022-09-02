[The Epoch Times, August 31, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zhang Yuanzhang from Taipei, Taiwan) The Taiwan Institute of Economics released the July manufacturing boom signal on the 31st, showing the fifth downturn this year. Some areas in China faced the problem of tight power supply in August. If the scope of future power cuts expands, it may add more factors to its economic growth in the second half of the year, which will be one of the important factors affecting Taiwan’s economic situation in the second half of the year.

The Taiwan Institute of Economics said that, overall, the recent increase in the epidemic situation in China, coupled with the extension of unfinished building construction cases in various places, has affected the real estate market. The economic data in July showed that, except for the import and export performance, the rest of the main indicators were generally lower than that in June. Performance, coupled with the continued increase in global inflationary pressure, the central banks of major countries have adopted a cycle of interest rate hikes and tightening monetary policies to curb inflation, increasing the downward pressure on the economies of various countries, and making manufacturers more conservative in their willingness to invest and purchase materials. A dull yellow-blue light.

As for the detailed industry, the Taiwan Institute of Economics said that in the electronic component industry, although the effect of stocking up before the launch of new consumer electronic products of international brands has appeared, the performance of export and export orders is still strong and showing double-digit growth, but the base period is relatively high, and the end market continues to grow. Under the effect of weakness and customer inventory adjustment, the industry’s economic indicator continued to maintain the yellow-green indicator of a downturn in July.

In terms of the machinery and equipment industry, the Taiwan Economic and Technological Institute said that since many countries have adopted interest rate hikes to curb inflation, the increase in interest rates has affected companies’ willingness to invest, causing the industry’s export orders and production indicators to continue to decline. Continued to represent the downturn of the yellow and blue lights.

Looking forward to the future, the Taiwan Academy of Economics said that the inflationary pressure has not been effectively suppressed, which may affect the final consumption power, and the recent extreme weather in the northern hemisphere has affected the transportation of raw materials and chemical products in addition to the obstruction of river transportation in Europe. And other issues.

In addition, they said that China‘s recent droughts in the south and north floods, including Sichuan, Anhui, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and other places are facing the problem of tight power supply, such as the extension of power curtailment measures in Sichuan from 6 days to 11 days (August 25), At present, although the power curtailment crisis in Sichuan has been temporarily lifted, under the climate change, such a situation may still occur from time to time, which not only affects the uncertainty of industrial production, but if the scope of power curtailment in the future expands, it may increase its economic growth in the second half of the year. More variables, these are important factors that affect Taiwan’s economy and are the focus of future observation.

