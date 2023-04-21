China’s LPR has remained unchanged for 8 consecutive months

The People’s Bank of China authorized the National Interbank Funding Center to announce that the quoted loan market interest rate (LPR) on April 20, 2023 is: 1-year LPR is 3.65%, and 5-year LPR is 4.3%, both of which are consistent with the previous month . China LPR remained unchanged for 8 consecutive months.

According to surging news reports, LPR’s stance this month is within market expectations. On the one hand, the medium-term lending facility (MLF) interest rate, which is the basis for LPR quotations, has not been adjusted this month. In April, the MLF excess renewal scale of 20 billion yuan (RMB, about S$4 billion) was the lowest in recent times. On the other hand, in the context of the continued recovery of credit demand and the continued pressure on bank interest margins, the room for further declines in policy interest rates and bank LPR quotes is also narrowing.

In the press release of the first quarter regular meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the People’s Bank of China, when referring to interest rates, the central bank changed the requirement for cost reduction from “promoting reduction” to “steady and moderate decline” “.

The LPR will be lowered in the three months of 2022. The 1-year LPR and the 5-year LPR will drop by 15 basis points and 35 basis points respectively. After the reduction in August last year, MLF and LPR have remained unchanged.

The loan market quotation rate (LPR) is quoted by each quoting bank based on the open market operation rate (mainly referring to the medium-term lending facility rate) plus points, and is calculated by the National Interbank Funding Center to provide pricing reference for bank loans. At present, LPR includes two varieties with a period of 1 year and a period of more than 5 years.

Please visit our official Facebook page for more new information