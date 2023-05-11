China’s maneuvers in view of the elections in Taiwan

It is January 2, 2019. Xi Jinping takes the floor for a message beginning of the year aimed at the “compatriots” of Taiwanon the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the first message of 1979. Under the leadership of Deng Xiaoping, at the time the term “liberation” had gone from being used to “reunification”.

Taipei-Beijing relations today

But four decades later, so much has changed. The Republic of China it is no longer a one-party regime under martial law, but a democracy. The Kuomintang (KMT) of Chiang Ching-kuo, son of Chiang Kai-shek, is no longer in power, but the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of Tsai Ing-wen. The People’s Republic of China instead it is an economic, diplomatic and military power, protagonist of a colossal growth driven by economic reforms which were not accompanied by political ones.

The homologation that many expected at the “end of history” did not happen and Beijing is proposing its development model with ever greater conviction and assertiveness “with Chinese characteristics”. Again, the United States and the People’s Republic are already entangled in a dispute that has already gone beyond the technological and strategic level from the commercial point of view. Since the advent of Donald Trump and his informal life phone call with President Tsai, the Communist Party watches with concern what it fears it could become a “diplomatic escalation” that undermines the traditional role of “referee” of the US, which have been guarantors of the status quo on the Strait since 1979, preventing unilateral actions on both sides. Specifically, Washington deters a military attack by Beijing by providing military assistance to Taipei. On the other hand, it discourages a formal declaration of independence by Taipei by respecting the “one China” principle. Now instead Taiwan has ended up in the middle of the dispute between the two powerswith a far more militarily prepared Beijing and on the path to pursuing the “readiness to fight“.

That speech of January 2, 2019 was supposed to be a sign of strength and confidence. Together with what will happen in a few months in Hong Kong, with the partial shipwreck of the “one country, two systems” model, it will instead become a boomerang that favors the regrouping before and the victory then of the Dpp at the vote in January 2020, with the confirmation of Tsai and the arrival of the former internal rival Lai to the vice presidency. As evidenced by several surveys, including those on intra-strait identity and relations, usually the more Beijing flexes its muscles, the more the Taiwanese move away from it. Is exactly dal 2019by the way, that they began to intensify maneuvers of jets and warships of the People’s Liberation Army on the Strait and within Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Space (Adiz).

Beijing’s military and strategic maneuvers

We need to start from all this to understand the events of recent months and weeks around Taiwan, trying to interpret the next ones. Like four years ago, the KMT has recently swept the local elections and a long year of campaign has begun which will lead to the presidential elections of January 2024. The CCP wants to avoid repeating the mistake of 2019, when by increasing the pressure it actually favored the comeback of the DPP in view of the elections, also thanks to a candidate of the KMT considered unreliable by the electorate. It is one of the reasons why in this 2023, Xi would like to avoid using too much stick before the vote.

The reaction at the meeting between Tsai and the Speaker of the US Congress Kevin McCarthywhich happened a few weeks ago, was tough but not as aggressive as the one after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei of last August. The military exercises of the last few weeks have had a duration of 3 days against the 7th of August. No precise map of the areas affected by the maneuvers has been released, although they are known to have taken place in the north, east and southeast of the main island of Taiwan. In August, there were six zones announced, which later became seven, e they surrounded Taiwan on all sides. Sometimes, at least on paper, they even seemed to overlap the 12 nautical miles from shores that mark entry into territorial waters under international law.

Even if in reality Beijing’s vessels arrived, both then and this time, “only” at the threshold of 24 nautical miles that mark entry into contiguous waters. Compared to August, no impact on commercial navigationnor on scheduled flights. And especially no missile launch, a factor that partly explains the absence of any form of panic or concern for an immediate conflict in Taiwanese public opinion, which in August 2022 had instead discussed Beijing’s rockets at length. Above all due to the lack of alarm from the Taiwanese government, with the news of the overflight coming instead from the Japanese authorities.

Beijing seems to have wanted to gauge the degree of muscularity of the reaction (in its obligatory perspective) to the Tsai-McCarthy meeting. In addition to the previous one from 2019, they affect three other factors. The first: the meeting at the Simi Library is the result of a partial compromise, as McCarthy was initially supposed to travel to Taipei. The visit appears only postponed, but reacting in the same way as post Pelosi would have in fact communicated to the Dpp that it is useless to seek compromises, thus risking “justifying” even more audacious actions in the near future.

The second one: during Tsai’s stopover in California, l’ex presidente taiwanese Ma Ying-jeou was located in mainland China in historic first trip of a leader or former leader of Taipei across the Strait since the end of the civil war. But he is still considered very influential within the KMT. A too aggressive reaction would have in fact canceled any possible usefulness of his visit, with the KMT which can claim (albeit amid broad skepticism) that thanks to his initiative the risks have been reduced. After all, the same But he painted the 2024 vote as a choice between ‘war and peace’where it is suggested that a DPP victory would lead to a conflict due to a policy too biased in favor of Washington and closed to dialogue with Beijing.

The third: the possible launch of missiles would not have reconciled with the image that Xi is currently trying to project on the global scene. Namely that of responsible leader and “great stabilizer”from the Middle East with the role on the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to Europe with the proposal to “facilitate” a “political solution” on the war in Ukraine.

Reaffirm the commitment

At the same time, however, at the regional level, Xi needs to show that he is not backing down and rather relaunching. Starting from Taiwan, where imagining compromises is “wishful thinking“, as he himself explained to Ursula von der Leyen during the visit to Beijing of the president of the European Commission together with the French president Emmanuel Macron. That is why, even in the last few weeks, the claim to sovereignty over Taiwan is reiterated in an even more sophisticated way. In an attempt to “regionalise” the issue and thus transform the Strait into an “internal” maritime channel. It is in this sense that the use in the Shandong aircraft carrier exercises, which placed for the first time off the east coast of Taiwan. A garrison considered strategic even on a symbolic level, given that only from there could any external aid reach Taipei. A hypothetical future naval blockade should be based right on the east coast and Beijing has made it clear that it intends to develop the means and capabilities necessary to support it, if necessary.

Instead, April 28 is appeared for the first time around Taiwan a TB-001, a new Chinese combat drone dubbed the “two-tailed scorpion”. The drone is capable of carrying missiles under its wings and carrying out long-range, high-altitude missions of up to 6,000 km. The deployment of drones is a key component of a hypothetical military action on Taiwan. With the unprecedented use of TB-001, and its much longer route than the usual maneuvers beyond the median line, Beijing has sent a further message of sovereignty.