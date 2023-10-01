Home » China’s Manufacturing PMI Rebounds in September, Reaching Expansion Range
Business

China’s Manufacturing PMI Rebounds in September, Reaching Expansion Range

by admin

China‘s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for September has increased by 0.5 percentage points from the previous month, reaching 50.2%, according to data released by the Service Industry Survey Center of the National Bureau of Statistics and the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing. This marks the first time since April that the PMI has returned to the expansion range.

The manufacturing sector in China has experienced a rebound for four consecutive months, with the PMI exceeding the critical point in 11 out of the 21 industries surveyed. This indicates that the manufacturing boom has expanded in terms of coverage. “Both production and demand continue to improve as market demand gradually recovers. Manufacturing production activities have been accelerating,” said Zhao Qinghe, a senior statistician at the Service Industry Survey Center of the National Bureau of Statistics.

In September, the production index and new order index were recorded at 52.7% and 50.5%, respectively, showing increases of 0.8 and 0.3 percentage points compared to the previous month. The price index has also continued to rise due to the increasing prices of bulk commodities. The main raw material purchase price index and ex-factory price index reached 59.4% and 53.5%, respectively, indicating an increase of 2.9% from the previous month and reaching their peaks for the year.

All key industries have experienced a rebound in PMI. Equipment manufacturing, high-tech manufacturing, and consumer goods industries recorded PMIs of 50.6%, 50.1%, and 51.3%, respectively, all in the expansion range. High energy-consuming industries achieved a PMI of 49.7%, which is below the critical point but shows an improvement of 0.6 percentage points from the previous month.

The expectation index for production and operating activities remained stable at 55.5% in September, signifying continued optimism among enterprises about market expectations. Certain industries, such as agricultural and sideline food processing, automobiles, railways, ships, and aerospace equipment, reported expected indices in the high-prosperity range of over 60%, indicating strong confidence in the industry’s development.

See also  How to Remove Oil Stains from Your Garage Floor

Despite the positive indicators, Zhao Qinghe emphasized that the manufacturing industry still faces challenges, such as intensified industry competition, high raw material costs, and financial constraints. To ensure the continued recovery of the economy, it is essential to implement policies and measures effectively.

Editor: Wu Jiahong

You may also like

Crowdinvesting in real estate: The risks of this...

Maxi privatizations and growth: the coverage of the...

Real Estate Brokerage Agencies in Beijing Lower Fees,...

Scalable Capital: Last chance for a €2500 switching...

Resolution 23 of 09/27/2023 – Adoption of Decree...

Export ban – How Russia uses oil as...

Costco Announces Sale of One-Ounce Gold Bars for...

Illy, on the stock exchange by 2026. Doubling...

These are Taurus, ATACMS, Storm Shadow & Scalp

The Dollar Sees Slight Reduction: Check Today’s Rates...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy