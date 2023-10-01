China’s Manufacturing PMI Returns to Expansion Range in September: Fourth Consecutive Month of Rebound

China‘s Manufacturing PMI Returns to Expansion Range in September

On September 30, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the Service Industry Survey Center of the National Bureau of Statistics announced that China‘s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for September was 50.2%. This marks a return to the expansion range and the fourth consecutive month of rebound for China‘s PMI.

Out of the 21 industries surveyed, the purchasing managers’ index of 11 industries surpassed the critical point of 50%, indicating growth. This is an increase of 2 industries compared to the previous month, signaling an expansion in the manufacturing sector.

Cai Jin, Vice President of China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, commented on the positive trend, stating that the September index’s rebound to above 50% suggests that the entire Chinese economy is transitioning from the recovery stage to the growth stage. He further stated that the economy’s endogenous driving force is strengthening, and the impact of policies is becoming more evident. The overall growth of the economy has improved significantly in terms of quality.

The PMI, known as the “barometer” of macroeconomic changes, is an internationally accepted indicator used for monitoring and early warning in macroeconomics. A value above 50% indicates economic expansion, while a value below 50% reflects economic contraction. With the manufacturing PMI returning to the expansion range in September, it indicates a shift in the Chinese economy toward growth.

Key industries such as equipment manufacturing, high-tech manufacturing, and consumer goods recorded purchasing managers’ indexes of 50.6%, 50.1%, and 51.3% respectively, all in the expansion range. This further reinforces the positive growth trend in China‘s economy.

In addition to the manufacturing sector, the non-manufacturing business activity index also saw a rebound in September, increasing by 0.7 percentage points from the previous month to reach 51.7%, indicating expansion in non-manufacturing industries. This strengthens the notion that China‘s economic recovery is improving.

Huo Lihui, Director of the Enterprise Prosperity Department of the Service Industry Survey Center of the National Bureau of Statistics, mentioned that service industry companies are optimistic about the market’s recovery and development. Industries such as railway transportation, postal services, telecommunications, radio and television, satellite transmission services, and monetary and financial services are expected to have high levels of prosperity with an index above 60%.

This positive growth in both manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors reflects the overall improvement in China‘s economic recovery and development. The consistent rise in the PMI data signals a positive outlook for the Chinese economy.

