China’s Manufacturing PMI Sees Improvement in July, Non-Manufacturing PMI Declines

China‘s manufacturing industry continued to improve in July, with the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) increasing by 0.3 percentage points to reach 49.3%. This indicates that the industry is experiencing growth. Large enterprises had a PMI of 50.3%, remaining unchanged from the previous month. Medium-sized enterprises had a PMI of 49.0%, a slight increase of 0.1 percentage point, while small enterprises witnessed a more significant increase of 1.0 percentage point to reach 47.4%.

A closer look at the sub-indices reveals that the production index was 50.2%, a slight decrease of 0.1 percentage point. However, it still remained above the critical point, indicating that manufacturing production continued to expand. The new order index, raw material inventory index, and employment index were lower than the critical point, while the supplier delivery time index remained above it.

The new order index increased by 0.9 percentage points to 49.5%, indicating an improvement in the manufacturing market demand boom. The raw materials inventory index also saw a positive change, increasing by 0.8 percentage points to 48.2%. This indicates that the decline in the inventory of major raw materials in the manufacturing industry has slowed down. On the other hand, the employment index decreased by 0.1 percentage point to 48.1%, suggesting that the employment climate in manufacturing enterprises has not changed significantly. The supplier delivery time index increased by 0.1 percentage point to 50.5%, showing an acceleration in the delivery time of manufacturing raw material suppliers.

In July, the non-manufacturing business activity index was 51.5%, a decrease of 1.7 percentage points from the previous month. It still remained above the threshold, indicating that the non-manufacturing industry continued to expand. The construction industry had a business activity index of 51.2%, a decrease of 4.5 percentage points, while the service industry had a business activity index of 51.5%, a decrease of 1.3 percentage points. Industries such as air transportation, postal express delivery, telecommunications, and broadcasting, television and satellite transmission services, among others, had high-level boom ranges above 60.0%. However, capital market services and real estate industries were below the threshold point.

The new orders index for the non-manufacturing industry decreased by 1.4 percentage points to 48.1%, indicating a decline in market demand. The construction industry specifically witnessed a decrease of 2.4 percentage points to reach 46.3%, while the service industry experienced a decrease of 1.2 percentage points to 48.4%. The input price index increased by 1.8 percentage points to 50.8%, showing an overall increase in the level of input prices used by non-manufacturing enterprises. The sales price index increased by 1.9 percentage points to 49.7%, suggesting a narrowing decline in the overall level of non-manufacturing sales prices. The employment index decreased slightly by 0.2 percentage points to 46.6%, indicating a decline in the employment climate for non-manufacturing enterprises. However, the business activity expectation index remained at a relatively high level of prosperity, with an index of 59.0%, indicating stable confidence among non-manufacturing enterprises in the recent market recovery and development.

In terms of the comprehensive PMI output index, the overall production and operation of Chinese enterprises continued to expand. The PMI output index for July was 51.1%, a decrease of 1.2 percentage points from the previous month, but still remaining above the threshold.

The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is a widely recognized economic indicator. It provides valuable insights into the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors, helping to monitor macroeconomic trends. The data for the survey is collected through monthly questionnaires distributed to corporate purchasing managers. The comprehensive PMI output index is a comprehensive indicator that reflects changes in output for both manufacturing and non-manufacturing industries. When the PMI is above 50%, it indicates expansion compared to the previous month, while a value below 50% indicates contraction.

The PMI data is collected through a rigorous sampling method, covering a wide range of industries and enterprises. The calculation methods involve weightings of different sub-indices and consider seasonal fluctuations. The comprehensive PMI output index is calculated by combining the manufacturing production index and non-manufacturing business activity index, taking into account the respective weights of each sector in GDP.

Overall, the data suggests that China‘s manufacturing industry is experiencing growth, while the non-manufacturing sector continues to expand. These trends indicate positive economic prospects for the country.

