China’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index Shows Signs of Improvement in June

China‘s Manufacturing PMI Shows Signs of Improvement in June

June 30, 20XX – The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, in collaboration with the Service Industry Survey Center of the National Bureau of Statistics, released the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for June today. The PMI is a comprehensive index compiled through statistical analysis of survey results from corporate purchasing managers, providing insights into various aspects of corporate procurement, production, and circulation. It is widely recognized as an important macroeconomic monitoring indicator.

In June, China‘s manufacturing PMI reached 49%, marking a slight increase of 0.2 percentage points from the previous month. This improvement suggests a stabilization in economic operations, with both market supply and demand showing signs of recovery.

Cai Jin, vice president of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, noted that production volume and new orders have experienced positive growth, indicating the revival of both supply and demand. This development is expected to contribute to the overall recovery of economic growth.

Furthermore, the price index has also shown stabilization. Raw material purchase prices and ex-factory prices both rebounded after three consecutive months of decline. Shi Zhaohui, the second-level inspector of the Service Industry Survey Center of the National Bureau of Statistics, highlighted a decrease in the proportion of enterprises facing high raw material and logistics costs, providing relief for manufacturing businesses.

Despite these positive trends, experts emphasized the need to address the lingering issue of insufficient market demand. Foreign demand, in particular, continues to contract, resulting in a decline in the new export order index for the fourth consecutive month. In June, the index stood at 46.4%, down 0.8 percentage points from the previous month.

Zhang Liqun, a researcher at the Development Research Center of the State Council, stressed the urgency of overcoming the challenge of shrinking demand and its impact on the overall economy. Liqun called for the effective implementation of various tasks, with a focus on enhancing the driving effect of government investment and boosting enterprise confidence. By stimulating production and actively expanding domestic demand, the economy can recover more swiftly.

The improving manufacturing PMI reflects positive developments in the Chinese economy, but challenges remain. With concerted efforts, China aims to strengthen its economic recovery and increase market demand. This will pave the way for sustained growth in the coming months.

Editor: Shu Mengqing

