Home » China’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index Shows Signs of Improvement in June
Business

China’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index Shows Signs of Improvement in June

by admin

China‘s Manufacturing PMI Shows Signs of Improvement in June

June 30, 20XX – The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, in collaboration with the Service Industry Survey Center of the National Bureau of Statistics, released the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for June today. The PMI is a comprehensive index compiled through statistical analysis of survey results from corporate purchasing managers, providing insights into various aspects of corporate procurement, production, and circulation. It is widely recognized as an important macroeconomic monitoring indicator.

In June, China‘s manufacturing PMI reached 49%, marking a slight increase of 0.2 percentage points from the previous month. This improvement suggests a stabilization in economic operations, with both market supply and demand showing signs of recovery.

Cai Jin, vice president of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, noted that production volume and new orders have experienced positive growth, indicating the revival of both supply and demand. This development is expected to contribute to the overall recovery of economic growth.

Furthermore, the price index has also shown stabilization. Raw material purchase prices and ex-factory prices both rebounded after three consecutive months of decline. Shi Zhaohui, the second-level inspector of the Service Industry Survey Center of the National Bureau of Statistics, highlighted a decrease in the proportion of enterprises facing high raw material and logistics costs, providing relief for manufacturing businesses.

Despite these positive trends, experts emphasized the need to address the lingering issue of insufficient market demand. Foreign demand, in particular, continues to contract, resulting in a decline in the new export order index for the fourth consecutive month. In June, the index stood at 46.4%, down 0.8 percentage points from the previous month.

See also  Macron's re-election fails to change the overall situation, European stocks fell more than 2% | China News China Press

Zhang Liqun, a researcher at the Development Research Center of the State Council, stressed the urgency of overcoming the challenge of shrinking demand and its impact on the overall economy. Liqun called for the effective implementation of various tasks, with a focus on enhancing the driving effect of government investment and boosting enterprise confidence. By stimulating production and actively expanding domestic demand, the economy can recover more swiftly.

The improving manufacturing PMI reflects positive developments in the Chinese economy, but challenges remain. With concerted efforts, China aims to strengthen its economic recovery and increase market demand. This will pave the way for sustained growth in the coming months.

Editor: Shu Mengqing

You may also like

Drought in the summer of 2023: What are...

Resolution 11 of 06/21/2023 – Adoption of the...

Thanks to my parents’ savings ploy, I built...

Mexican Peso Depreciates as Dollar Exchange Rate Falls:...

Super stamp, the cancellation will be gradual: all...

Spain, “Yo soy Elly”: Schlein and the Meloni-style...

Foreclosure, estate and pledge auctions: what really pays...

ECB and rate hike, fear of recession. Urso:...

Auto industry: challenges for suppliers

Mes, FdI stops the examination of the Chamber:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy