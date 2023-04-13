Updated April 13, 2023 13:55 CST



According to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China on Thursday morning, in terms of US dollars, exports unexpectedly surged by 14.8% in March this year, ending four consecutive declines, and the year-on-year decline in imports narrowed sharply to 1.4%, achieving a trade surplus of 88.19 billion US dollars. Much better than market expectations.

So far, the continuous negative growth of China‘s exports since October last year has finally turned positive, and achieved double-digit high growth in one fell swoop.

Previously, exports from January to February fell by 6.8% year-on-year, imports fell by 10.2%, and the trade surplus was US$116.88 billion.

In October last year, China‘s exports unexpectedly fell by 0.3% year-on-year, and imports also fell by 0.7%. After that, the declines in November and December further expanded. Among them, exports fell by 8.7% in November and 9.9% in December.

