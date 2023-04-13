In March, China’s exports in U.S. dollars unexpectedly surged by 14.8%, while imports fell by 1.4% year-on-year, achieving a trade surplus of 88.19 billion U.S. dollars, which was much better than expected across the board.
April 13, 2023
According to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China on Thursday morning, in terms of US dollars, exports unexpectedly surged by 14.8% in March this year, ending four consecutive declines, and the year-on-year decline in imports narrowed sharply to 1.4%, achieving a trade surplus of 88.19 billion US dollars. Much better than market expectations.
So far, the continuous negative growth of China‘s exports since October last year has finally turned positive, and achieved double-digit high growth in one fell swoop.
Previously, exports from January to February fell by 6.8% year-on-year, imports fell by 10.2%, and the trade surplus was US$116.88 billion.
In October last year, China‘s exports unexpectedly fell by 0.3% year-on-year, and imports also fell by 0.7%. After that, the declines in November and December further expanded. Among them, exports fell by 8.7% in November and 9.9% in December.
In July last year, China‘s trade data was still quite good: exports increased by 18% year-on-year, imports increased by 2.3%, and the trade surplus reached US$101.26 billion; the growth rate slowed down significantly in August, but it still maintained the growth momentum in September.
In U.S. dollars, China‘s exports will increase by 7.0% year-on-year in 2022, imports will increase by 1.1%, and the trade surplus will be US$877.60 billion; in 2021, exports will increase by 29.9% year-on-year, imports will increase by 30.1%, and the trade surplus will be US$676.43 billion.
According to a survey of economists by The Wall Street Journal, China‘s March exports are expected to have fallen 7.0% year-on-year, while imports have fallen 5.0%, resulting in a trade surplus of $41 billion.
China Customs also simultaneously released data denominated in RMB.
In RMB terms, China‘s exports in March increased by 23.4% year-on-year, and imports increased by 6.1%, achieving a trade surplus of 601.01 billion yuan.
Previously, exports from January to February turned to a year-on-year increase of 0.9%, and imports turned to a decrease of 2.9%; the trade surplus was 810.32 billion yuan.
In December last year, China‘s exports fell by 0.5% year-on-year, while imports increased by 2.2%, resulting in a trade surplus of 550.11 billion yuan.
In RMB terms, in 2022, exports will increase by 10.5% year-on-year, imports will increase by 4.3%, and the trade surplus will be 5,862.98 billion yuan; in 2021, China‘s exports will increase by 21.2% year-on-year, and imports will increase by 21.5% year-on-year; the trade surplus will be 4.36 trillion yuan.
(This article is from Dow Jones Chinese Financial News)