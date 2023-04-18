China’s March Retail Sales and Industrial Added Value Accelerate Year-on-Year Growth – WSJ

According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Tuesday morning, the total retail sales of consumer goods in March increased by 10.6% year-on-year, 7.1 percentage points faster than that in January-February, and also stronger than expected.

Previously, from January to February, the total retail sales of social consumer goods increased by 3.5% year-on-year, but it was slightly lower than expected.

In December 2022, the value will decrease by 1.8% year-on-year. In September of that year, the year-on-year growth rate of total retail sales of consumer goods fell sharply to 2.5%. In October, this indicator fell by 0.5% year-on-year, reversing the previous upward trend.

The median estimate of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal showed retail sales rose 7.9% in March from a year earlier.

In addition, the total retail sales of social consumer goods in March increased by 0.15% month-on-month. It was down 0.02% month-on-month in February.

Cumulatively, the total retail sales of consumer goods in the first quarter increased by 5.8% year-on-year, compared with a decrease of 2.7% in the fourth quarter of last year.

In 2022, the total retail sales of consumer goods will decrease by 0.2%.

In 2021, the total retail sales of consumer goods will increase by 12.5% ​​year-on-year, with an average increase of 3.9% in two years.

Affected by the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, the indicator dropped sharply by 20.5% year-on-year from January to February 2020, the lowest since records were kept. It did not become positive until August of that year, with a year-on-year increase of 0.5%. For the whole of 2020, this indicator fell by 3.9% year-on-year.

For many years before this, the growth rate of total retail sales of consumer goods maintained double-digit growth.

China‘s National Bureau of Statistics also released on Tuesday,In March, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 3.9% year-on-year, 1.5 percentage points faster than that in January-February, but lower than expected.

Previously, from January to February, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 2.4% year-on-year, faster than the previous value, but lower than market expectations.

In December last year, the value increased by 1.3% year-on-year, significantly lower than the previous value. At the beginning of the month, China suddenly announced the relaxation of the epidemic prevention and control measures that had been implemented for nearly three years. The number of infections surged and industrial production was affected.

From January to February last year, the industrial added value increased by 7.5% year-on-year. However, with the outbreak of the Shanghai epidemic, the index unexpectedly fell by 2.9% in April. Speed ​​up.

The annual industrial added value in 2022 will increase by 3.6% year-on-year.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect China‘s industrial output to have risen 4.1% in March from a year earlier.

The National Bureau of Statistics also announced that the industrial added value in the first quarter increased by 3.0% year-on-year, 0.3 percentage points faster than the fourth quarter of last year.

From a month-on-month perspective, the industrial added value in March increased by 0.12% month-on-month; the previous February industrial added value also increased by 0.12% month-on-month.

Affected by the sudden outbreak of the new crown epidemic, the indicator fell by 13.5% year-on-year from January to February 2020, a record low; it became positive for the first time in April of that year, with a year-on-year increase of 3.9%; from January to August, the cumulative indicator turned positive for the first time in the year, year-on-year An increase of 0.4%.

For the whole year of 2020, the year-on-year growth rate of added value of industrial enterprises above designated size dropped to 2.8%.

In 2021, the added value of industry will increase by 9.6% year-on-year, with an average increase of 6.1% in two years.

Also announcedFrom January to March, China‘s fixed asset investment excluding rural households increased by 5.1% year-on-year, the same level as the previous year, but lower than the previous value and lower than market expectations.

In the previous January-February, this indicator increased by 5.5% year-on-year; if the same period in 2021 is used as the base, the two-year average increase is 8.8%.

In 2022, fixed asset investment excluding rural households will increase by 5.1% year-on-year; among them, the year-on-year increase of 9.3% will be from January to March.

In 2021, fixed asset investment excluding rural households will increase by 4.9% year-on-year, with an average increase of 3.9% in two years.

The median forecast of economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal showed that fixed-asset investment excluding farmers rose 5.8% year-on-year in the first three months.

The Bureau of Statistics also announced that from a month-on-month perspective, fixed asset investment excluding rural households fell by 0.25% in March from the previous month, which was an increase of 0.72% in February.

At the beginning of 2020, the new crown epidemic suddenly broke out in China. Affected by this, from January to February 2020, fixed asset investment excluding rural households fell by 24.5% year-on-year, hitting a record low. After that, the decline narrowed month by month. Turn positive, a year-on-year increase of 0.8%.

For the whole of 2020, this indicator increased by 2.9% year-on-year.

(This article is from Dow Jones Chinese Financial News)